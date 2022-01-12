DFI Awarded The Best Supplier Award From Hectronic

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global economy undergoes the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and the electronic components shortage crisis, the situation becomes very difficult. DFI appreciates all of its customers for being highly supportive and understanding during this time. DFI continues striving to co-op together with customers to overcome the difficulties with the best services through reliability, flexibility, and responsive assistance. Due to DFI's continued efforts and dedication, DFI has earned the Best Supplier of 2021 Award from Hectronic, which is one of its valuable partners in the field.

DFI is highly pleased to be praised by its client, showing outstanding performance including conform to order specifications, continuous improvement in product, process and quality to increase customer satisfaction, assisting customers in being more competitive, efficient, and profitable. "During the worst component crisis ever, you have shown extreme commitment to meet our targets. You have supported us with continuous mitigations to all problems and not once compromised on your excellent quality. We know you have worked extremely hard to achieve this. Thank you!" said Stefan Löf, Managing Director at Hectronic.

"We are honoured to be highly recognized by Hectronic, among tons of their suppliers, we offer tremendous commitment to achieve the superior services and embedded products to Hectronic in a wide range of industries to fulfill their requirements through countless significant and value-added projects." said Alexander, President at DFI.

The best supplier award is a testimonial to the tireless contributions offered by DFI to deliver industry-leading embedded solutions that are aided by the committed support, understanding, and cooperation from its customers in this hard time. DFI continues sparing no efforts in providing clients with satisfied services and seamless cooperation, even to future partnerships and will support for their innovation and growth.

About DFI

Found in 1981, DFI is a global provider of high-performance embedded solutions; with its innovative design and premium quality management system, DFI's industrial-grade solutions enable customers to optimize their equipment and ensure high reliability, long-term life cycle, and 24/7 durability in diverse markets including factory automation, medical, gaming, transportation, energy, mission-critical, and intelligent retail.

About Hectronic

Since 1989, Hectronic has maintained the position as the most innovative designer and manufacturer of embedded computer systems in the Nordic region. In terms of performance, size, and power consumption, Hectronic's embedded computer systems are state-of-the-art custom made solutions.

