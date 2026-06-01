DFI Brings Industrial-Grade Edge AI to Scale at COMPUTEX 2026

Rugged Edge AI platforms deliver reliable, cost-efficient real-world deployment across critical industries

TAIPEI, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI will showcase its industrial-grade Edge AI platforms at COMPUTEX 2026, held June 2–5, 2026, at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, BenQ Group Booth M0104 (4F). As Edge AI enters the scale-up era, enterprises are prioritizing right-sized compute, system reliability, and long-term cost efficiency across public safety, intelligent automation, defense, and healthcare applications.

Under the theme of "Rugged × AI × Right-Sized Compute," DFI will demonstrate how robust system design, AI acceleration, and long lifecycle support can help enterprises accelerate real-world AI deployment while lowering total cost of ownership (TCO).

For public safety, DFI will partner with Mobilint, Inc. to showcase the newly launched WM130-RPS compact wall-mount Edge AI server. Powered by Intel® Core™ processors and integrated with the MLA100 AI PCIe accelerator card, the system delivers high AI performance with low power consumption. The live demo combines Vision AI and Vision Language Models (VLM) to enable real-time weapon detection and contextual scene interpretation, transforming video analytics into intelligent situational awareness.

DFI will also present the MTH966 COM Express module, powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors and paired with a MemryX AI M.2 accelerator. Designed for real-time AI inference and wide-temperature operation, the platform supports compact mobile Edge applications such as drones. A disaster response demo will highlight real-time smoke detection and early warning capabilities.

For rugged industrial environments, DFI will showcase the ECX700-ADP Edge AI system with MemryX AI acceleration for PPE detection. Built for continuous operation and long lifecycle support, the platform helps improve workplace safety while reducing downtime and maintenance costs. The ECX700-ADP was recognized with the 2026 Taiwan Excellence Award.

In smart healthcare, DFI will introduce the medically certified MPC350-RPS Edge AI system, integrated with an AI-powered wound analysis application from group partner MarkeTop Smart Solutions Co., Ltd. (MTSC). The demo enables automated wound recognition, improves measurement consistency, reduces manual error, and supports HIS integration for traceable clinical records.

"Edge AI success is no longer defined by compute performance alone, but by reliable operation in real-world environments and the ability to control long-term costs," said Claire Tien, President of DFI. "With industrial-grade design and long lifecycle support, DFI helps customers reduce hidden costs from downtime, maintenance, and redesign while supporting ESG goals through reduced electronic waste."

About DFI

Founded in 1981, DFI is a global leading provider of high-performance computing technology across multiple embedded industries. With its innovative design and premium quality management system, DFI's industrial-grade solutions enable customers to optimize their equipment and ensure high reliability, long-term life cycle, and 24/7 durability in a breadth of markets including Industrial Automation, Medical, Gaming, Transportation, Energy, Mission-Critical, and Intelligent Retail.

SOURCE DFI