DFI Expands Taiwan Manufacturing Capacity to Support Edge AI and Regulated Deployments

TAIPEI, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI, a global leader in embedded and industrial computing solutions, today announced the expansion of its manufacturing capacity in Taiwan to support rising demand for Edge AI, industrial automation, and other industrial applications. The expansion is designed to strengthen board-to-system integration, improve manufacturing efficiency, and enhance deployment readiness for customers operating in demanding environments.

For customers deploying Edge AI in industrial environments, project requirements are evolving beyond compute performance alone to place greater emphasis on supply assurance, deployment stability, and long lifecycle support. In response, DFI is continuing its Taiwan manufacturing expansion in 2026, including an approximately 25% increase in PCBA capacity and the addition of six system assembly lines throughout the year to improve lead-time flexibility and overall manufacturing readiness.

For customers in the U.S. market evaluating procurement requirements related to Taiwan's status as a designated country under the U.S. Trade Agreements Act, DFI helps identify suitable Taiwan-manufactured products, including Industrial Motherboards, System-on-Modules, Industrial Systems, Ruggedized Systems, and Panel PCs. With core industrial embedded computing products manufactured in Taiwan, DFI is well positioned to support customers evaluating Taiwan-based sourcing for projects with designated-country procurement considerations.

"As Edge AI moves from concept to real-world industrial deployment, customers are looking beyond compute performance to place greater emphasis on supply resilience, deployment reliability, product quality, and long-term scalability," said Claire Tien, CEO of DFI. "At DFI, we understand that customers need more than powerful computing. They need trusted solutions backed by consistent quality, dependable supply, and long-term support. Our continued investment in Taiwan manufacturing reflects our commitment to helping customers deploy with greater confidence through reliable, scalable, and deployment-ready solutions."

Important Note: TAA applicability may vary depending on specific product model, configuration, manufacturing origin, and project scope. Customers should confirm product suitability with DFI based on individual procurement requirements.

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About DFI

Founded in 1981, DFI is a global leading provider of high-performance computing technology across multiple embedded industries. With its innovative design and premium quality management system, DFI's industrial-grade solutions enable customers to optimize their equipment and ensure high reliability, long-term life cycle, and 24/7 durability in a breadth of markets including Industrial Automation, Medical, Gaming, Transportation, Energy, Mission-Critical, and Intelligent Retail.

SOURCE DFI Inc.