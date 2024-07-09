DFI Launches COM Express Mini Type 10 Module with Intel Atom® x7000RE Series Processors

Delivering High Performance, Energy Efficiency, and Enhanced Reliability for Advanced Industrial and IoT Applications

TAIPEI, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI, the world's leading brand in embedded motherboards and industrial computers, introduces its latest innovation: the ASL9A2 System-on-Module(SoM). With an Intel Atom® processor, the ASL9A2 achieves speeds up to 3.6 GHz and is based on Intel's Gracemont architecture. Designed for high-performance, low-power, and ruggedized edge applications, the ASL9A2 is perfect for continuous 24/7 operation, supporting a wide range of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions at the edge.

As reported by The Business Research Company, the SoM market has experienced robust growth, increasing from 2.22 billion in 2023 to 2.43 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 9.6%. From DFI's business viewpoint, a variety of SoM projects are yielding positive results. Furthermore, DFI enhances its Intel x86 COM Express modules with value-added enhancements to improve customers' applications efficiency, earning praise from customers.

The ASL9A2 features up to 16GB LPDDR5 dual-channel memory and a robust Intel UHD graphics engine with up to 32 execution units. It includes 4 PCIe x1 slots for multiple expansions and offers extensive I/O options, such as 2 USB 3.2 ports, 8 USB 2.0 ports, and 2 SATA 3.0 connections. For display configurations, it supports 1 LVDS/eDP and 1 DDI (HDMI/DP++). Additionally, it ensures swift Ethernet connectivity with options ranging from 100M to 2.5Gbps. Supporting Intel® Time Coordinated Computing (Intel® TCC) and Time Sensitive Networking (TSN), the ASL9A2 excels in hard real-time applications.

DFI enhances its offerings with value-added solutions like the "Slim Bootloader" and "Fast Resume & Low Power Standby" technology for the ASL9A2, available upon request. The "Slim Bootloader" is an open-source boot firmware for Intel x86, recognized for its compact, secure, and swift performance, widely used in the industrial control field. The "Fast Resume & Low Power Standby" technology ensures standby power consumption under 1 watt and hardware resumption within 1 second, emphasizing fast responsiveness and low power consumption. Both solutions are perfect for demanding defense, industrial applications, and beyond.

The ASL9A2 from DFI is engineered for strong on-device AI in harsh conditions, enabling developers to excel in IoT edge innovations. With DFI's high-performance products and customizable options, it supports essential IoT needs and enhances the user experience.

ASL9A2

Intel® Atom® Processors (Code name: Amston Lake)

Dual Channel LPDDR5 4800MHz up to 16GB

1 LVDS/eDP, 1 DDI (HDMI/DP++)；Supports dual displays: DDI + LVDS/eDP

Multiple expansions: 4 PCIe x1, 1 SMBus, 1 I2C, 1 eMMC

Rich I/O: 2 USB 3.1, 8 USB 2.0

High-Speed Ethernet : Supports 100M / 1000M /2.5Gbps

