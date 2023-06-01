DFI Presents in-Vehicle T-Box with Cybersecurity Solution VC900-M8M, Creates New Smart Fleet Management Applications

TAIPEI, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI, the global leader in embedded motherboards and industrial computers, aims at the smart transportation industry and launches their new low-power, energy-saving vehicle system, VC900-M8M, with the NXP I.MX8M processor. Equipped with a 6-axis sensor (IMU), fleet managers can better manage driving behavior, motion sensing, sudden braking, and impact detection. They have also introduced the vehicle network security solution by VicOne as a Trend Micro subsidiary to deliver automotive cybersecurity solutions, to build a more robust vision of road safety and cybersecurity protection.

For vehicle edge computing applications, DFI's industrial-grade vehicle system, VC900-M8M, with the NXP i.MX8M processor has advanced computing capabilities and power management functions to save energy and increase efficiency. The VC900-M8M is based on the ARM design architecture and supports Yocto Linux 2.5 and Android 9.0. It provides more flexibility for development and helps customers create customized software solutions according to their specific needs.

DFI President Alexander Su stated, "Constructing an efficient and safe intelligent transportation system (ITS) is the most important part of developing a smart city. VicOne's vehicle network security solution, xCarbon, has been installed in the VC900-M8M. When the On Board Unit (OBU) detects abnormal behavior, it can immediately communicate with the Driver HMI and report to the back-end system to ensure that the car and connected devices are protected from hackers."

The VC900-M8M's strengths are its built-in 6-axis IMU and various I/O settings, including one CAN and four COM combo ports, two USB 3.1 Gen 1, one Micro USB (OTG), and two M.2 sockets. It supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, and it also provides comprehensive mobile service and integrates many types of sensors and communication devices. These features allow fleet managers to collect real-time vehicle-related data and location, including speed, mileage, and driving behaviors, to help them carry out different applications.

The VC900-M8M can support a wide operating temperature range of -20 degrees Celsius to 70 degrees Celsius and a wide voltage input range of 9VDC to 36VDC. It has also passed the MIL-STD-810G military standard and the European E-Mark Certification, making it suitable for operations in harsh environments and extreme climates. In addition to meeting the industry's needs for electric and new energy vehicles, the VC900-M8M also delivers transportation efficiency and safety for self-driving and electric cars.

