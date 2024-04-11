DFI Revolutionizes Industrial Computing with World's First MicroATX Motherboards

Supporting Intel® Core™ 12th, 13th, and 14th Gen Processors

TAIPEI, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI, the world's leading brand in embedded motherboards and industrial computers, is thrilled to announce two of the world's first Industrial MicroATX motherboards to support Intel® Core™ 12th, 13th, and 14th (Alder Lake-S, Raptor Lake-S and Raptor Lake-S Refresh) Gen Processors. "With support for the latest Intel Core processors and features including dual GPU slots and dual 10GbE ports, RPS310 and ADS310 represent a significant leap forward in innovation for industrial and medical computing, empowering manufacturing and healthcare professionals to achieve new levels of efficiency," said Jarry Chang, General Manager of Products Center at DFI.

RPS310

Featuring dual PCIe x16 Gen4 GPU slots, addresses key challenges for Factory Automation professionals working in Smart manufacturing field, enabling improved visualized data, complex imagery processing and quality monitoring in automated production lines. RPS310 is also perfect for medical professionals to analyze Medical imaging data with unprecedented image quality and efficiency, improving diagnosis accuracy on MRIs and CT Scanners and X-rays.

ADS310

In medical settings, the dual 10GbE ports of the ADS310 offer lightning-fast network connectivity and accelerated data transfer speeds, providing crucial advantages to healthcare professionals. These ports enable quick access to large medical imaging files and improved transfer speeds between PACS servers, accelerating diagnosis and treatment processes. Similarly, in factory automation, they ensure rapid data transfer between machines, enhancing monitoring and response capabilities.

Highlighted Features

RPS310

12th, 13th and 14th Gen Intel® Core™ with Intel® R680E/Q670E chipset

Dual PCIe x16 Gen4 GPU Slots

Built-in Out-Of-Band (OOB) Remote Management

Rich I/O and Expansion

125W TDP

Compliance & Certification: CE, FCC, Class B, RoHS

ADS310

12th, 13th and 14th Gen Intel® Core™ with Intel® R680E/Q670E chipset

Dual 10GbE Ports

Rich I/O and Expansion

125W TDP

Compliance & Certification: CE, FCC, Class B, RoHS

