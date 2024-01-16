DFI To Present Latest Innovations Alongside Partner Dynalog at Embedded Tech India Expo 2024

TAIPEI, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI, a global leader in embedded motherboards and industrial computers, has announced their participation in the Embedded Tech India Expo for the first time. In collaboration with distribution partner Dynalog, they will be showcasing their range of rugged industrial-grade products, industrial motherboards, and embedded systems. DFI hopes to assist customers and industries in India in achieving their demands for digital transformation and intelligentization.

This flagship event is co-located with India's largest tech and infra expo, the Convergence India Expo. Held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, India, from January 17th to January 19th, the expo brings together powerful business and technology leaders in the embedded technologies industry to share their knowledge and explore new solutions. DFI's products will be displayed alongside Dynalog's networking solutions at their joint exhibition booth. With over 40 years of legacy, Dynalog India Ltd, is a distinguished leader of automation solutions recognized across India and is one of DFI's most important distributors and partners.

DFI will present flagship products such as the ECX700-AL rugged embedded system, EP100-AL compact PC, PCSF51 SBC, and the latest SOM modules for applications in factory automation, transportation, and military industries in India. These products are already being implemented and have achieved positive results in India. For example, DFI has initiated production on an SOM module with wide temperature range for an aerospace and defense electronics company. The customer chose DFI after reviewing more than five industrial PC competitors, because DFI could provide the most comprehensive support and customization services.

With India's market potential and DFI's cutting-edge technologies, DFI aspires to become the best partner in India's industrial transformation. DFI supports government initiatives such as the "Make in India" initiative that promotes entrepreneurship and encourages companies to manufacture products made in India. From government to private sectors, DFI is committed toward contributing its services and enabling companies to realize their goals. DFI will continue to seize opportunities in India by delivering its industrial-grade embedded solutions for industrial automation, military defense, smart transportation, smart city, and other sectors while enhancing its presence through participation in local events.

Exhibition Dates: 17 th -19 th January 2024

17 -19 Venue: Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, India

Pragati Maidan, Booth No.: B158

