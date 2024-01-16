DFI To Present Latest Innovations Alongside Partner Dynalog at Embedded Tech India Expo 2024

News provided by

DFI Inc.

16 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

TAIPEI, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI, a global leader in embedded motherboards and industrial computers, has announced their participation in the Embedded Tech India Expo for the first time. In collaboration with distribution partner Dynalog, they will be showcasing their range of rugged industrial-grade products, industrial motherboards, and embedded systems. DFI hopes to assist customers and industries in India in achieving their demands for digital transformation and intelligentization.

Continue Reading

This flagship event is co-located with India's largest tech and infra expo, the Convergence India Expo. Held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, India, from January 17th to January 19th, the expo brings together powerful business and technology leaders in the embedded technologies industry to share their knowledge and explore new solutions. DFI's products will be displayed alongside Dynalog's networking solutions at their joint exhibition booth. With over 40 years of legacy, Dynalog India Ltd, is a distinguished leader of automation solutions recognized across India and is one of DFI's most important distributors and partners.

DFI will present flagship products such as the ECX700-AL rugged embedded system, EP100-AL compact PC, PCSF51 SBC, and the latest SOM modules for applications in factory automation, transportation, and military industries in India. These products are already being implemented and have achieved positive results in India. For example, DFI has initiated production on an SOM module with wide temperature range for an aerospace and defense electronics company. The customer chose DFI after reviewing more than five industrial PC competitors, because DFI could provide the most comprehensive support and customization services.

With India's market potential and DFI's cutting-edge technologies, DFI aspires to become the best partner in India's industrial transformation. DFI supports government initiatives such as the "Make in India" initiative that promotes entrepreneurship and encourages companies to manufacture products made in India. From government to private sectors, DFI is committed toward contributing its services and enabling companies to realize their goals. DFI will continue to seize opportunities in India by delivering its industrial-grade embedded solutions for industrial automation, military defense, smart transportation, smart city, and other sectors while enhancing its presence through participation in local events.

  • Exhibition Dates: 17th -19th January 2024
  • Venue: Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, India
  • Booth No.: B158

For more information, please visit: LinkedIn or contact us.

Media Contact

Eva Chen [email protected]
Evelyn Chang [email protected]

SOURCE DFI Inc.

Also from this source

DFI Optimizes Operating Structure with Focus on Three Major Businesses

DFI, the world leading brand in embedded motherboards and industrial computers (IPC), announced it will continue to focus on its embedded,...
DFI Wins the Corporate Sustainability Report Awards Gold Award, Green Design Improves Product Energy Reduction by Nearly 40%

DFI Wins the Corporate Sustainability Report Awards Gold Award, Green Design Improves Product Energy Reduction by Nearly 40%

As renewable energy and new energy development become a global issue, DFI, the world leading brand in embedded motherboards and industrial computers, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.