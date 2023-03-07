DFI To Showcase Latest Embedded Products and AIoT Solutions at Embedded World, Focusing on Edge AI Opportunities

TAIPEI, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI (2397), the global leader in embedded motherboards and industrial computers, will release their latest products and embedded AI solutions this year at Embedded World in Germany. The three highlights of the exhibition include the launch of the 1.8-inch AMD Ryzen™ high-performance industrial motherboard, Intel's newest Raptor Lake-S and Alder Lake series processors, and the industrial motherboard with the Qualcomm® high-performance QRB5165 processor.

DFI's booth at Embedded World will focus on smart city, smart factory, Industrial Pi, industrial motherboards, and rugged products as its key edge computing applications in various fields to demonstrate flexible and customized systems. By leveraging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and Internet of Vehicles (IoV), DFI can sufficiently meet customers' "new infrastructure" needs.

With the rapid advancement of technologies such as AI, Internet of Things, and big data, application ideas in various industries continue to emerge, driving the expansion of smart business opportunities worldwide. At Embedded World 2023, DFI and many of its partners demonstrated numerous edge computing products and software virtualization technologies. DFI President Alexander Su expressed that the exhibition booth will bring out five major product applications and technologies by simulating smart city and smart factory environments. DFI looks forward to optimizing the development of various services in IoT applications through advanced embedded solutions, technology trends, and high performance platforms.

As global pandemic restrictions loosen, all parts of the world are facing the need for improved transportation for smart cities. Therefore, new infrastructure needs to be automated to enhance public safety and solve issues such as traffic congestion. DFI will be showcasing a number of system solutions for roadside and vehicles such as Edge AI Boxes and T-Boxes. Together with partners VicOne and Topview who respectively bring cybersecurity technology and network cameras for face recognition, people counting, actual simulations of smart traffic intersections, and smart pole setup, AI computing and vehicle-to-everything technology (C-V2X) can be effectively used to solve issues with traffic congestion, pedestrian safety, and smart transportation security.

Smart factories are still the main focus of global manufacturing development. In addition to cooperating with European AMR manufacturer Autonomous Unit to connect in-field automation equipment, Workload Consolidation created by advanced virtualization software and hardware technology is also one of the highlights of this year's exhibition. As Intel's first partner with Intel® Virtualization Technology verification (Graphics SR-IOV), DFI will create a virtualized environment on the exhibition floor while executing common applications in the industrial automation field including appearance identification, defect detection, and human body posture recognition to demonstrate AI machine vision solutions with Intel SR-IOV technology.

In terms of Industrial Pi and industrial-grade motherboards, after previously releasing the GHF51, the world's first miniature 1.8 inches high performance motherboard with the AMD Ryzen™ R1000 processor, DFI will be launching its new product PCSF51 equipped with the new generation AMD Ryzen™ R2000 processor. Not only are the CPU and GPU cores double compared to the previous generation, but the overall performance and computing power are also increased by 50% and 15% respectively. Based on the needs of past customers, the product design of the PCSF51 has maintained its miniature, business card size while optimizing the heat dissipation technology by reducing the thermal module by 4 mm, once again demonstrating DFI's excellent product development capabilities. Additionally, DFI will be showcasing Intel's latest Raptor Lake-S high-end IMB motherboards and Alder Lake series products, as well as how platforms with different capabilities can be applied to ATX industrial-grade motherboards from 3.5 inches SBCs.

Finally, in terms of rugged products, DFI will be showcasing various solutions for particular environments to illustrate superior product design when it comes to features such as shock resistance, waterproof, dust-proof, and wide temperature and pressure.

With the wave of new infrastructure construction brought about by global industrial automation and digital transformation, DFI will work with its partners to continue developing and integrating miniature edge computing products. Together they will provide the most advanced embedded solutions for various fields and become the best partners for enterprise OT intelligence and laying the foundation for the future.

Embedded World 2023 will be held from March 14th to March 16th at Nuremberg Messe in Germany. DFI visitors can use the code "ew23web" to register for free. Booth information: Hall 2-631

