DFI Unveils Innovative Edge AI Computing Solutions for Demanding Industries at Embedded World North America 2024

TAIPEI, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI, the world's leading brand in embedded motherboards and industrial computers, is excited to announce its participation in the inaugural Embedded World North America exhibition, taking place from October 8 – 10, 2024, at the Austin Convention Center. DFI will unveil its latest edge AI computing solutions designed for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Vision, Oil, Gas & Mining, and Agriculture, delivering actionable intelligence and improved operational efficiency.

DFI will showcase its comprehensive Embedded Systems and Industrial Panel PCs designed to excel across the four key industries. One of the highlights is the ECX700-ADP, an extremely ruggedized system designed for tough, demanding and hazardous applications. This compact and durable system is engineered to ensure optimal performance in harsh outdoor conditions, with its IP67 and IP69K rating and wide temperature range of -20 to 70 degrees Celsius. For machine vision applications, DFI will present the X6-MTH-ORN Edge AI Box, powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin™ and Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor, offering a powerful and scalable solution that enables rapid data processing and real-time analytics.

DFI will also highlight its diverse range of Single Board Computers (SBCs) and Industrial Motherboards (IMBs) with enhanced scalability and security, reduced latency, and cost-efficiency for edge AI applications. The MTH253 Single Board Computer (SBC) is designed to significantly boost computational performance for advanced applications, including Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR), machine vision, and deep learning.

DFI's RPS310 micro ATX industrial motherboard addresses key challenges in Factory Automation and Smart Manufacturing by enabling complex imagery processing and quality monitoring in automated production lines. RPS310 is also perfect for medical professionals to analyze medical imaging data with unprecedented image quality and efficiency.

Additionally, DFI's OOB solutions will be showcased as a cost-efficient, downtime-reducing IT/OT recovery solution for enhanced industrial applications.

"Participating in Embedded World North America marks a significant milestone for DFI as we bring our cutting-edge edge AI solutions to a broader audience," said Alexander Su, President of DFI. "Our innovative products are designed to empower industries by providing robust, scalable solutions that excel in real-world applications."

DFI virtual showroom: DFI Embedded World North America 2024

