DFI Unveils the Upcoming New Edge AI Box Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin™ and Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor

X6-MTH-ORN: A Compact, Advanced AI System with Lower Power Consumption

TAIPEI, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI, the world's leading brand in embedded motherboards and industrial edge computers, is thrilled to unveil the Upcoming innovation, the X6-MTH-ORN Edge AI Box Computer. Combining the formidable power of Nvidia Jetson Orin NX with the Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor, this groundbreaking device delivers unparalleled performance and efficiency for AI-driven applications including GPU computing, machine learning and image processing.

With processing power scaling up to 100 TOPS (Trillion Operations Per Second), DFI's X6-MTH-ORN boasts OOB Remote Management, facilitating remote system on/off, BIOS updates, and additional functionalities. It further provides an optional MXM-compatible slot and incorporates a white frame meticulously designed to enhance visibility within industrial environments. These innovations strategically position the X6-MTH-ORN to revolutionize edge computing across a spectrum of AIOT applications.

In an IDC research report, the AI market is projected to experience exponential growth up to 500 billion USD in 2027, driven by the increasing adoption of AI-powered solutions across various sectors. The X6-MTH-ORN will position DFI at the forefront of this transformative trend, providing businesses with the tools they need to thrive in the era of AI-driven innovation.

"We are excited to introduce the X6-MTH-ORN, our most advanced Edge AI Box Computer to date," said Alexander Su, President of DFI. "With the fusion of Nvidia's cutting-edge Jetson Orin AI engine and Intel's powerful Core Ultra Processor, the X6-MTH-ORN sets a new standard for edge computing capabilities."

The X6-MTH-ORN is designed to meet the increasing demand for high-performance edge computing solutions in industries such as manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, and smart cities. Its robust processing capabilities enable real-time data analysis, inference, and decision-making at the edge, empowering businesses to harness the full potential of AI technology.

With DFI's Out-of-Band (OOB) remote management, four M.2 expansion slots, an optional MXM compatible slot, multiple display ports, and support for USB3.2, RJ45 GbE ports, micro USB, Serial, and CAN bus, the X6-MTH-ORN is tailored for AI-focused system integrators to facilitating AI edge computing tasks, and streamlining their product launch timelines effortlessly.

