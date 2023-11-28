DFI Wins the Corporate Sustainability Report Awards Gold Award, Green Design Improves Product Energy Reduction by Nearly 40%

News provided by

DFI Inc.

28 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

TAIPEI, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As renewable energy and new energy development become a global issue, DFI, the world leading brand in embedded motherboards and industrial computers, was awarded the "2023 16th Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Award (TCSA)" - "Corporate Sustainability Report Awards - Gold Award for Electronics and IT Manufacturing Industry". In addition to following the related standards and regulations, DFI has introduced green design guidelines/directions, improving product energy reduction by nearly 40% and over 90% of system products now use easy-to-recycle materials.

Continue Reading

The "2023 16th Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Award" organized by the Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy had a record number of 526 participating companies, marking a 24% increase compared to the previous year. This not only underscores the significance of ESG for major corporations but also highlights the difficulty of winning these awards.

Furthermore, this is the second award that DFI, which won the "Corporate Sustainability Report Awards - Gold Award for Electronics and IT Manufacturing Industry", has won, moving up from the Bronze Award to the Gold Award. This achievement is attributed not only to the establishment of clear sustainability objectives and adherence to international standards and regulations such as SASB, TCFD, and GRI but also to the development of four major green design standards for its products.

The green design standards include "Reduction", which avoids the redevelopment of standard boards. The number of new standard products was reduced by 12%; "Hazardous Substance Management", which ensures the parts must comply with the EU RoHS directive and REACH regulations; "Energy Conservation", which has achieved an energy reduction of 38.7% for motherboards, reducing power consumption and carbon emissions; and "Product Disposal/Recycling", which has resulted in over 90% of system products using easy-to-recycle materials and the smelting of steel and aluminum for reuse. DFI is reducing the potential negative impacts of products and components during every stage to develop the sustainable value of its products.

DFI President Alexander Su stated, "Our sustainability goals are clear. In addition to advocating for RE100 with the group, we are strengthening sustainable governance. In this year's Sustainability Report, we adopted international standards and guidelines, set short, medium, and long term sustainability goals, and linked the usage settings of our main products with the actions plans for the 17 UN SDGs to achieve diversified sustainability."

Please visit: LinkedIn or contact us.

Contact

Eva Chen [email protected]
Evelyn Chang [email protected]

SOURCE DFI Inc.

Also from this source

DFI Joins Forces with Six Distributors to Seize India's Industrial Transformation Opportunities

DFI Joins Forces with Six Distributors to Seize India's Industrial Transformation Opportunities

DFI, a global leader in embedded systems and industrial computer (IPC) solutions, has had long-term plans for the Southeast Asian market. Focusing on ...

DFI's First Half Profits Exceed Last Year, Expects Steady Growth with a Focus on Smart Healthcare, Factory, and Urban Rail Transit

DFI, the world's leading brand in embedded motherboards and industrial computers, had higher profits in the first half of this year compared to last...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Awards

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.