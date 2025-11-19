DFIN Launches Active Intelligence™, its AI Suite Driving Smarter Compliance

First capabilities debut in ActiveDisclosure, streamlining compliance and reporting

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN) today introduced Active Intelligence™, a suite of AI capabilities that will be available across the DFIN software platform driving efficiency, accuracy, and actionable insights for clients navigating complex regulatory and compliance landscapes. Active Intelligence reinforces DFIN's commitment to delivering innovative, secure, and client-focused software solutions.

"DFIN's approach to AI is rooted in delivering measurable value to our clients while maintaining the highest standards of control, privacy, and security," said Floyd Strimling, Chief Product Officer at DFIN. "Our Active Intelligence roadmap will be co-created with our clients to ensure our AI feature set solves actual pain points and drives efficiency in client workflows."

As a first step, select clients currently using ActiveDisclosure will gain exclusive access to AI-enhanced capabilities for streamlining the research, comparison, and analysis of draft SEC filings against their own prior filings and those of selected peers. This capability will help to reduce risk, validate content, and expediate the preparation of quarterly and annual reports, proxy statements, and IPO filings.

As a part of its client-centric AI strategy, DFIN is also introducing an exclusive AI Client Advisory Panel. This forum will provide an opportunity for DFIN clients to gain a first look at DFIN's AI initiatives and to provide feedback on future feature development.

"We're excited to announce the launch of our AI Client Advisory Panel, a forum to listen to our clients and collaborate on building AI features that make disclosure work easier and more efficient," said Craig Clay, President of Global Capital Markets. "Our clients' insights will help shape tools that simplify workflows, enhance productivity, and deliver real value."

To learn more about Active Intelligence and the AI Client Advisory Panel, visit our website here.

