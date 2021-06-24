DFIN Launches ContractTracker for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

CHICAGO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN), a leading risk and compliance company, today announced the launch of ContractTracker, an Al-powered software that can review documents for key contractual language and data in minutes. Part of DFIN's eBrevia platform, ContractTracker helps small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) better understand the details of contracts with greater accuracy and speed.

With ContractTracker, SMBs can securely manage, store, review and extract critical data from their agreements and contracts involving vendors, NDAs, licenses, loans and more, up to 90 percent faster while increasing accuracy. This gives companies more time to dedicate to what matters most — running their business.

"Now, for the first time, small and medium-sized businesses can take advantage of an AI-powered automated contract management solution that was previously out of reach," said Craig Clay, president of global capital markets, DFIN. "ContractTracker helps businesses quickly identify and track key information contained in contracts while saving precious time and money."

Additional Benefits

Make Better Decisions: With ContractTracker, businesses can now uncover hidden clauses, costs, and opportunities, and make better-informed business decisions that lessen risk and help them build better relationships with customers, vendors, partners and third parties.

Easy set up: With an easy and intuitive set up, it is simple to use and onboard in minutes. Contracts can be seamlessly dragged and dropped into the system.

Data visualization: An intuitive dashboard along with search and filtering capabilities quickly surface and track contractual data. Data can be exported to reports in multiple formats.

Cost effective: Accessible for business owners, executives, and in-house attorneys who need to scan hundreds of contracts.

DFIN's ContractTracker is available now. More information can be found at https://www.dfinsolutions.com/products/ebrevia/contracttracker

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software and data analytics for every stage of our clients' business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN's end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at DFINsolutions.com or you can also follow us on Twitter @DFINSolutions or on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Donnelley Financial Solutions

