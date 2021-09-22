DFIN Releases 9th Annual Guide to Effective Proxies; Showcases Critical Proxy Disclosure Trends

Annual guide highlights key investor topics discussed in corporate proxies, including ESG and Human Capital Management Tweet this

Key and notable trends from this year's guide include:

Growing Interest in ESG issues on the part of investors and other stakeholders.

issues on the part of investors and other stakeholders. Greater Focus on People. Human Capital Management (HCM) continues to drive corporate value and success. Along with new 10-K human capital disclosures requirements, companies are increasingly disclosing workforce diversity metrics when discussing Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I).

Human Capital Management (HCM) continues to drive corporate value and success. Along with new 10-K human capital disclosures requirements, companies are increasingly disclosing workforce diversity metrics when discussing Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I). Humanizing Executive & Board Leadership. Critical board functions and processes are becoming more transparent. This can be done via the proxy, investor presentations, sustainability reports and other documents and channels.

Critical board functions and processes are becoming more transparent. This can be done via the proxy, investor presentations, sustainability reports and other documents and channels. Approach to Compensation . Executive compensation practices continue to be tied to the business strategy and incorporate non-financial and ESG related metrics.

. Executive compensation practices continue to be tied to the business strategy and incorporate non-financial and ESG related metrics. Reevaluation of Resilience. If the global pandemic has taught us anything, it's that learning from the past so we are prepared for the future in business is the key to success. Applying "lessons learned" from these disruptions, where applicable, and adjusting processes and resources is the first and most important step toward building a more resilient enterprise.

"Resilience is everything in today's global business, which is why proxies, ESG and HCM are so critical to an organization." said Ron Schneider, Director of Corporate Governance Services at DFIN. "Investors are interested in ESG-related risks and opportunities, and how resilient companies respond and communicate in the face of unpredictable events. You can have the best practices and processes, but if they aren't effectively disclosed, you won't 'get the credit' you are due."

"Proxies have become much more than compliance documents. Today, they help investors measure risks and opportunities, and help companies enhance investor communications," said Craig Clay, President of Global Capital Markets at DFIN. "We are proud that our annual guide has become a trusted resource for all these stakeholders. We look forward to continuing to support our existing and future clients now and in the years to come."

