DFIN Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Fourth-quarter 2020 Full-year 2020 Net Sales $210.3 million $894.5 million Net Loss (1) ($35.8) million ($25.9) million Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA(2) $34.9 million $173.4 million Operating Cash Flow $101.7 million $154.2 million Free Cash Flow (2)(3) $95.1 million $123.1 million

(1) Fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 includes a $40.6 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge in the Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management segment. (2) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA ("Adjusted EBITDA") and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of certain items noted in the reconciliation tables below. The tables below provide reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures. (3) Defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures.

Fourth-quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

Net sales of $210.3 million , up $20.0 million , or 10.5%, from the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by a strong IPO market and continued growth in software solutions

, up , or 10.5%, from the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by a strong IPO market and continued growth in software solutions Record quarterly software solutions net sales of $54.2 million , up 8.0% from the fourth quarter of 2019; software solutions net sales accounted for 25.8% of total fourth-quarter 2020 net sales

, up 8.0% from the fourth quarter of 2019; software solutions net sales accounted for 25.8% of total fourth-quarter 2020 net sales Record quarterly operating cash flow of $101.7 million , an increase of $43.0 million , or 73.3%, from the fourth quarter of 2019; record quarterly Free Cash Flow of $95.1 million , an increase of $46.1 million , or 94.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2019

, an increase of , or 73.3%, from the fourth quarter of 2019; record quarterly Free Cash Flow of , an increase of , or 94.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2019 Non-GAAP gross leverage of 1.3x and non-GAAP net leverage of 0.9x, down 0.9x and 1.1x respectively, from December 31, 2019 ; total debt and non-GAAP net debt of $230.5 million and $156.9 million , respectively

Other Business Highlights:

The Company announced a $50 million common stock repurchase program that expires December 31, 2022 , replacing its existing $25 million plan, which was set to expire on December 31, 2021 .

common stock repurchase program that expires , replacing its existing plan, which was set to expire on . The Company announced the launch of new AD, its purpose-built software product for corporate SEC filing.

"We are pleased with the excellent performance in the quarter, which included solid consolidated net sales growth of over 10% and quarterly records for both software solutions net sales and Free Cash Flow. Fourth-quarter net sales excluding Print and Distribution, grew 20% year over year, driven by strong capital markets transactional activity as well as continued client adoption of our software solutions across the portfolio," said Daniel N. Leib, DFIN's president and chief executive officer.

Leib continued, "We are excited about the recent launch of our new ActiveDisclosure platform (new AD), a key component in delivering on our "44 in '24" strategy. Born in the cloud and reimagined from the ground up, this new platform transforms financial and regulatory reporting with seamless integration, simple and fast onboarding, and an array of intelligent core tagging and filing tools. Easy to get started, intuitive to use, and backed by the unparalleled support of DFIN experts, new AD includes the collaboration tools and fast financial data linking our clients need without extra add-ons and hidden costs and represents a significant step forward for the marketplace in SEC compliance."

"Despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business earlier in the year, we delivered strong 2020 financial results, demonstrating the resilience of both our team and business model. For the full year, our continued cost discipline, combined with an improving sales mix, drove 370 basis points of year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA margin improvement when compared to 2019. Strategic capital allocation enabled us to repurchase both debt and equity at attractive prices during 2020, while also reducing year-end non-GAAP net leverage to 0.9x, down 1.1x, year over year. Heading into 2021, our capital markets business continues to accelerate as the robust IPO activity we saw in the second half of 2020 continues into early 2021. In our investment companies business, we are capturing the opportunity presented by SEC rules 30e-3/498A via our ArcDigital platform, helping our clients succeed in a digital-first operating environment. We are proud of what we accomplished in 2020, as well as the continued progress we are making toward our "44 in '24" strategic objectives," Leib concluded.

Net Sales

Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $210.3 million, an increase of $20.0 million, or 10.5%, from the fourth quarter of 2019. Net sales increased primarily due to higher capital markets transactional and compliance activity, increased sales in both our compliance and transactional software offerings and higher mutual fund transactional volume, partially offset by lower print volume in the Company's mutual fund compliance and commercial offerings.

Net Loss

For the fourth quarter of 2020, net loss was $35.8 million, or $1.07 loss per diluted share, as compared to net earnings of $7.0 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2020 included after-tax charges of $47.7 million (including a pre-tax $40.6 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge in the Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management segment), or $1.43 per diluted share, primarily related to restructuring, impairment and other charges, net and share-based compensation. Net earnings in the fourth quarter of 2019 included an after-tax unrealized and realized gain of $9.7 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in part related to the sale of a portion of the Company's investment in AuditBoard; an after-tax loss of $3.1 million related to the extinguishment of the term loan, or $0.09 loss per diluted share; and other items totaling $7.2 million or $0.21 loss per diluted share. Additional details regarding the amount and nature of these and other items are included in the attached schedules.

Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Earnings

For the fourth quarter of 2020, Adjusted EBITDA was $34.9 million, an increase of 33.7%, or $8.8 million, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2020, Adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.6%, an improvement of approximately 290 basis points versus the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily driven by the impact of cost control initiatives, operating leverage on higher sales volume and improved sales mix, partially offset by increases in incentive compensation and employee benefits expense.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, non-GAAP net earnings were $11.9 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $7.6 million, or $0.22, per diluted share from the fourth quarter of 2019. Reconciliations of net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net earnings and Adjusted EBITDA margin, are presented in the attached schedules.

Regulatory Impacts

As previously disclosed in a Current Report on Form 8-K on July 22, 2020, the implementation of SEC Rule 30e-3 (elimination or reduction of print annual and semi-annual reports), Rule 498A (elimination or reduction of print summary prospectus) and the Company's exiting of certain printing and distribution relationships is expected to reduce the Company's print-related 2021 net sales by approximately $130 million to $140 million, and the associated reduction in net earnings and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $4 million to $7 million and approximately $5 million to $10 million, respectively, in 2021. The Company reaffirms these estimates at this time.

Reconciliations of the net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA impact are presented in the attached tables.

Share Repurchase Program

Today the Company announced that its board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to $50 million of the Company's outstanding common stock from time to time in one or more transactions on the open market or in privately negotiated purchases. This stock repurchase program replaces the existing $25 million plan which was set to expire on December 31, 2021 and will be effective through December 31, 2022.

The timing and amount of any shares repurchased will be determined by the Company's management based on its evaluation of market conditions and other factors. Repurchases may also be made under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, which would permit shares to be repurchased when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so under insider trading laws. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN")

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(UNAUDITED)

(in millions, except per share data)





December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019

Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 73.6



$ 17.2

Receivables, less allowances for expected losses of $10.5 in 2020 (2019 - $7.7)



173.5





161.4

Inventories



4.9





11.1

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



9.7





15.9

Assets held for sale



5.5





5.6

Total current assets



267.2





211.2

Property, plant and equipment, net



12.0





17.5

Right-of-use assets



52.5





80.7

Software, net



51.2





55.0

Goodwill



409.9





450.3

Other intangible assets, net



9.8





21.9

Deferred income taxes, net



34.0





9.0

Other noncurrent assets



29.0





41.3

Total assets

$ 865.6



$ 886.9



















Liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 54.2



$ 58.5

Accrued liabilities



184.3





121.0

Total current liabilities



238.5





179.5

Long-term debt



230.5





296.0

Deferred compensation liabilities



20.8





20.0

Pension and other postretirement benefits plan liabilities



51.0





58.8

Noncurrent lease liabilities



51.0





57.9

Other noncurrent liabilities



26.0





6.1

Total liabilities



617.8





618.3



















Equity















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value















Authorized: 1.0 shares; Issued: None



—





—

Common stock, $0.01 par value















Authorized: 65.0 shares;















Issued and Outstanding: 34.9 shares and 33.3 shares in 2020 (2019 - 34.5 shares and 34.2 shares)



0.3





0.3

Treasury stock, at cost: 1.6 shares in 2020 (2019 - 0.3 shares)



(16.0)





(4.2)

Additional paid-in capital



238.8





225.2

Retained earnings



105.5





131.9

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(80.8)





(84.6)

Total equity



247.8





268.6

Total liabilities and equity

$ 865.6



$ 886.9



Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN")

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(UNAUDITED)

(in millions, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Net sales































Tech-enabled services

$ 107.4



$ 84.2



$ 409.2



$ 364.7

Software solutions



54.2





50.2





200.2





189.3

Print and distribution



48.7





55.9





285.1





320.7

Total net sales



210.3





190.3





894.5





874.7

Cost of sales (1)































Tech-enabled services



43.2





41.9





176.1





183.0

Software solutions



22.1





25.0





93.9





101.8

Print and distribution



44.4





51.3





226.0





257.6

Total cost of sales



109.7





118.2





496.0





542.4

Selling, general and administrative expenses (1)



72.8





46.8





264.8





205.8

Depreciation and amortization



11.2





12.8





50.9





49.6

Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net



44.0





4.9





79.2





13.6

Other operating income, net



—





1.2





—





(15.2)

(Loss) income from operations



(27.4)





6.4





3.6





78.5

Interest expense, net



6.0





11.5





22.8





38.1

Investment and other income, net



(0.4)





(10.1)





(1.7)





(11.7)

(Loss) earnings before income taxes



(33.0)





5.0





(17.5)





52.1

Income tax expense (benefit)



2.8





(2.0)





8.4





14.5

Net (loss) earnings

$ (35.8)



$ 7.0



$ (25.9)



$ 37.6

Net (loss) earnings per share:































Basic

$ (1.07)



$ 0.20



$ (0.76)



$ 1.10

Diluted

$ (1.07)



$ 0.20



$ (0.76)



$ 1.10



































Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:































Basic



33.5





34.3





33.9





34.1

Diluted



33.5





34.4





33.9





34.3

Additional information:































Gross margin (1)



47.8 %



37.9 %



44.6 %



38.0 % SG&A as a % of total net sales (1)



34.6 %



24.6 %



29.6 %



23.5 % Operating margin



(13.0) %



3.4 %



0.4 %



9.0 % Effective tax rate

nm



nm



nm





27.8 % __________ (1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN")

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

(UNAUDITED)

(in millions, except per share data)





For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020



For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020





Gross

profit



SG&A



Income

(loss) from operations



Operating margin



Net earnings

(loss)



Net earnings

(loss) per diluted share (1)



Gross profit



SG&A



Income

(loss) from operations



Operating margin



Net earnings

(loss)



Net earnings

(loss) per diluted share (1)

GAAP basis measures

$ 100.6



$ 72.8



$ (27.4)





(13.0) %

$ (35.8)



$ (1.07)



$ 398.5



$ 264.8



$ 3.6





0.4 %

$ (25.9)



$ (0.76)

Non-GAAP adjustments:































































































Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net



—





—





44.0





20.9 %



42.2





1.26





—





—





79.2





8.9 %



67.9





2.00

Share-based compensation expense



—





(3.8)





3.8





1.8 %



3.1





0.09





—





(13.6)





13.6





1.5 %



11.1





0.33

LSC multiemployer pension plans obligation



—





(0.9)





0.9





0.4 %



0.7





0.02





—





(19.0)





19.0





2.1 %



13.9





0.41

Non-income tax expense



—





(2.5)





2.5





1.2 %



1.8





0.05





—





(5.2)





5.2





0.6 %



3.8





0.11

COVID-19 sales surcharges and related expenses



(0.4)





—





(0.4)





(0.2) %



(0.4)





(0.01)





0.8





0.3





0.5





0.1 %



0.2





0.01

Accelerated rent expense



0.2





(0.1)





0.3





0.1 %



0.3





0.01





1.8





(0.4)





2.2





0.2 %



1.7





0.05

Gain on debt extinguishment (2)



—





—





—





—





—





—





—





—





—





—





(1.7)





(0.05)

eBrevia contingent consideration



—





—





—





—





—





—





—





0.8





(0.8)





(0.1) %



(0.8)





(0.02)

Total Non-GAAP adjustments



(0.2)





(7.3)





51.1





24.3 %



47.7





1.43





2.6





(37.1)





118.9





13.3 %



96.1





2.83

Non-GAAP measures

$ 100.4



$ 65.5



$ 23.7





11.3 %

$ 11.9



$ 0.36



$ 401.1



$ 227.7



$ 122.5





13.7 %

$ 70.2



$ 2.07







































































































For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019



For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019





Gross

profit



SG&A



Income

(loss) from operations



Operating margin



Net earnings

(loss)



Net earnings

(loss) per diluted share (1)



Gross profit



SG&A



Income

(loss) from operations



Operating margin



Net earnings

(loss)



Net earnings

(loss) per diluted share (1)

GAAP basis measures

$ 72.1



$ 46.8



$ 6.4





3.4 %

$ 7.0



$ 0.20



$ 332.3



$ 205.8



$ 78.5





9.0 %

$ 37.6



$ 1.10

Non-GAAP adjustments:









































































.



















Net gain on sale of building



—





—





—





—





—





—





—





—





(19.2)





(2.2) %



(13.7)





(0.40)

Gain on equity investment



—





—





—





—





(9.7)





(0.28)





—





—





—





—





(9.7)





(0.28)

Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net



—





—





4.9





2.6 %



3.3





0.10





—





—





13.6





1.6 %



9.9





0.29

Share-based compensation expense



—





(1.2)





1.2





0.6 %



1.3





0.04





—





(8.9)





8.9





1.0 %



7.0





0.20

Loss on debt extinguishment



—





—





—





—





3.1





0.09





—





—





—





—





3.1





0.09

Loss on sale of Language Solutions business



—





—





1.2





0.6 %



0.1





—





—





—





4.0





0.5 %



2.2





0.06

Pension settlement charges



—





—





—





—





2.8





0.08





—





—





—





—





2.8





0.08

Investor-related expenses



—





—





—





—





—





—





—





(1.5)





1.5





0.1 %



1.1





0.03

Spin-off related transaction expenses



—





0.4





(0.4)





(0.2) %



(0.3)





(0.01)





—





—





—





—





—





—

Acquisition-related expenses



—





—





—





—





—





—





—





(0.1)





0.1





—





—





—

Total Non-GAAP adjustments



—





(0.8)





6.9





3.6 %



0.6





0.02





—





(10.5)





8.9





1.0 %



2.7





0.08

Non-GAAP measures

$ 72.1



$ 46.0



$ 13.3





7.0 %

$ 7.6



$ 0.22



$ 332.3



$ 195.3



$ 87.4





10.0 %

$ 40.3



$ 1.17





































































































__________

(1) Net earnings per diluted share totals may not foot due to rounding. (2) Gain on debt extinguishment is recorded within interest expense, net in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations.





The Company believes that certain non-GAAP measures, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, are useful because that information is an appropriate measure for evaluating the Company's operating performance. Internally, the Company uses this non-GAAP information as an indicator of business performance, and evaluates management's effectiveness with specific reference to this indicator. These measures should be considered in addition to, not a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN")

Segment GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation and Supplementary Information

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

(UNAUDITED)

(in millions)





Capital

Markets -

Software

Solutions



Capital Markets

- Compliance

and

Communications

Management



Investment

Companies

- Software

Solutions



Investment

Companies -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Corporate



Consolidated

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020















































Net sales

$ 36.1



$ 108.0



$ 18.1



$ 48.1



$ —



$ 210.3

Income (loss) from operations



3.6





32.7





(1.4)





(46.3)





(16.0)





(27.4)

Operating margin %



10.0 %



30.3 %



(7.7) %



(96.3) %

nm





(13.0) %

















































Non-GAAP Adjustments















































Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net



—





2.3





0.4





40.8





0.5





44.0

Share-based compensation expense



—





—





—





—





3.8





3.8

LSC multiemployer pension plans obligation



—





—





—





—





0.9





0.9

Non-income tax expense



0.7





0.6





1.0





0.2





—





2.5

COVID-19 related sales surcharges and expenses, net



—





(0.6)





—





—





0.2





(0.4)

Accelerated rent expense



—





0.4





—





(0.1)





—





0.3

Total Non-GAAP adjustments



0.7





2.7





1.4





40.9





5.4





51.1



















































Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

$ 4.3



$ 35.4



$ —



$ (5.4)



$ (10.6)



$ 23.7

Non-GAAP operating margin %



11.9 %



32.8 %



— %



(11.2) %

nm





11.3 %

















































Depreciation and amortization



3.2





2.8





3.0





2.2





—





11.2

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 7.5



$ 38.2



$ 3.0



$ (3.2)



$ (10.6)



$ 34.9

Adjusted EBITDA margin %



20.8 %



35.4 %



16.6 %



(6.7) %

nm





16.6 %

















































Capital expenditures

$ 3.4



$ 0.5



$ 1.9



$ 0.3



$ 0.5



$ 6.6



















































For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019















































Net sales

$ 32.5



$ 78.3



$ 17.7



$ 61.8



$ —



$ 190.3

Income (loss) from operations



3.3





16.5





0.1





(3.2)





(10.3)





6.4

Operating margin %



10.2 %



21.1 %



0.6 %



(5.2) %

nm





3.4 %

















































Non-GAAP Adjustments















































Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net



0.1





1.0





0.5





0.4





2.9





4.9

Share-based compensation expense



—





—





—





—





1.2





1.2

Loss on sale of Language Solutions business



—





—





—





—





1.2





1.2

Spin-off related transaction expenses



—





—





—





—





(0.4)





(0.4)

Total Non-GAAP adjustments



0.1





1.0





0.5





0.4





4.9





6.9



















































Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

$ 3.4



$ 17.5



$ 0.6



$ (2.8)



$ (5.4)



$ 13.3

Non-GAAP operating margin %



10.5 %



22.3 %



3.4 %



(4.5) %

nm





7.0 %

















































Depreciation and amortization



3.3





4.0





3.2





2.2





0.1





12.8

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 6.7



$ 21.5



$ 3.8



$ (0.6)



$ (5.3)



$ 26.1

Adjusted EBITDA margin %



20.6 %



27.5 %



21.5 %



(1.0) %

nm





13.7 %

















































Capital expenditures

$ 4.5



$ 0.7



$ 3.9



$ 0.4



$ 0.2



$ 9.7

__________ nm - Not meaningful





Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN")

Segment GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation and Supplementary Information

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

(UNAUDITED)

(in millions)





Capital Markets - Software Solutions



Capital Markets - Compliance and Communications Management





Investment Companies - Software Solutions



Investment Companies - Compliance and Communications Management



Corporate



Consolidated

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

















































Net sales

$ 133.2



$ 424.0





$ 67.0



$ 270.3



$ —



$ 894.5

Income (loss) from operations



8.5





120.6







(1.7)





(43.1)





(80.7)





3.6

Operating margin %



6.4 %



28.4

%



(2.5) %



(15.9) %

nm





0.4 %



















































Non-GAAP Adjustments

















































Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net



1.0





22.2







3.0





46.2





6.8





79.2

Share-based compensation expense



—





—







—





—





13.6





13.6

LSC multiemployer pension plans obligation



—





—







—





—





19.0





19.0

Non-income tax expense



3.4





0.6







1.0





0.2





—





5.2

COVID-19 related sales surcharges and expenses, net



—





(2.2)







—





2.4





0.3





0.5

eBrevia contingent consideration



—





—







—





—





(0.8)





(0.8)

Accelerated rent expense



0.5





1.2







0.1





0.3





0.1





2.2

Total Non-GAAP adjustments



4.9





21.8







4.1





49.1





39.0





118.9





















































Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

$ 13.4



$ 142.4





$ 2.4



$ 6.0



$ (41.7)



$ 122.5

Non-GAAP operating margin %



10.1 %



33.6

%



3.6 %



2.2 %

nm





13.7 %



















































Depreciation and amortization



13.1





14.4







12.0





10.0





1.4





50.9

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 26.5



$ 156.8





$ 14.4



$ 16.0



$ (40.3)



$ 173.4

Adjusted EBITDA margin %



19.9 %



37.0

%



21.5 %



5.9 %

nm





19.4 %



















































Capital expenditures

$ 14.8



$ 3.4





$ 9.5



$ 2.1



$ 1.3



$ 31.1





















































For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019

















































Net sales

$ 126.7



$ 389.7





$ 62.6



$ 295.7



$ —



$ 874.7

Income (loss) from operations



9.6





86.3







(7.8)





29.4





(39.0)





78.5

Operating margin %



7.6 %



22.1

%



(12.5) %



9.9 %

nm





9.0 %



















































Non-GAAP Adjustments

















































Net gain on sale of building



—





—







—





(19.2)





—





(19.2)

Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net



1.4





6.0







0.6





1.5





4.1





13.6

Share-based compensation expense



—





—







—





—





8.9





8.9

Loss on sale of Language Solutions business



—





—







—





—





4.0





4.0

Investor-related expenses



—





—







—





—





1.5





1.5

Acquisition-related expenses



—





—







—





—





0.1





0.1

Total Non-GAAP adjustments



1.4





6.0







0.6





(17.7)





18.6





8.9





















































Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

$ 11.0



$ 92.3





$ (7.2)



$ 11.7



$ (20.4)



$ 87.4

Non-GAAP operating margin %



8.7 %



23.7

%



(11.5) %



4.0 %

nm





10.0 %



















































Depreciation and amortization



12.6





15.3







12.7





8.9





0.1





49.6

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 23.6



$ 107.6





$ 5.5



$ 20.6



$ (20.3)



$ 137.0

Adjusted EBITDA margin %



18.6 %



27.6

%



8.8 %



7.0 %

nm





15.7 %



















































Capital expenditures

$ 15.2



$ 6.4





$ 15.4



$ 6.9



$ 0.9



$ 44.8

__________ nm - Not meaningful

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN")

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(UNAUDITED)

(in millions)





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2020



2019

Operating Activities















Net (loss) earnings

$ (25.9)



$ 37.6

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



50.9





49.6

Provision for expected losses on accounts receivable



3.8





3.2

Impairment charges



60.6





3.0

Share-based compensation



13.6





8.9

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment



(2.3)





4.1

Deferred income taxes



(26.4)





2.5

Net pension plan (income) expense



(2.0)





1.8

Gain on equity investments



—





(13.6)

Net gain on sale of building



—





(19.2)

Net loss on disposition of Language Solutions business



—





4.0

Amortization of right-of-use assets



23.3





22.1

Other



1.1





3.1

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:















Accounts receivable, net



(14.8)





8.7

Inventories



6.2





1.0

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



2.2





2.6

Accounts payable



(4.4)





(13.6)

Income taxes payable and receivable



12.3





(13.0)

Accrued liabilities and other



79.3





(13.5)

Lease liabilities



(22.2)





(23.8)

Pension and other postretirement benefits plan contributions



(1.1)





(1.0)

Net cash provided by operating activities



154.2





54.5

Investing Activities















Capital expenditures



(31.1)





(44.8)

Proceeds from sale of building



—





30.6

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired



—





(4.5)

Purchase of investments



(1.2)





(2.3)

Proceeds from sale of investment



12.8





12.8

Payments for dispositions of Language Solutions business



—





(4.0)

Other investing activities



(0.3)





—

Net cash used in investing activities



(19.8)





(12.2)

Financing Activities















Revolving facility borrowings



369.0





515.5

Payments on revolving facility borrowings



(369.0)





(515.5)

Payments on long-term debt



(63.8)





(72.5)

Treasury share repurchases



(11.8)





(1.8)

Debt issuance costs



—





(0.2)

Other financing activities



(1.9)





—

Net cash used in financing activities



(77.5)





(74.5)

Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents



(0.5)





2.1

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



56.4





(30.1)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year



17.2





47.3

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 73.6



$ 17.2

Supplemental cash flow information:















Income taxes paid (net of refunds)

$ 21.7



$ 25.0

Interest paid

$ 24.5



$ 31.9

Non-cash investing activities:















Other investing activities

$ 0.7



$ —

Conversion of note receivable to equity of investee

$ (1.0)



$ —



Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN")

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(UNAUDITED)

(in millions)

Additional Information:



































For the Three Months Ended

December 31,



For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31,







2020





2019





2020





2019

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 101.7



$ 58.7



$ 154.2



$ 54.5

Less: capital expenditures



6.6





9.7





31.1





44.8

Free Cash Flow

$ 95.1



$ 49.0



$ 123.1



$ 9.7



Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN")

Reconciliation of Reported to Organic Net Sales

(UNAUDITED)

(in millions)





Capital Markets - Software Solutions



Capital Markets - Compliance and Communications Management



Investment Companies - Software Solutions



Investment Companies - Compliance and Communications Management



Consolidated

Reported Net Sales:







































For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

$ 36.1



$ 108.0



$ 18.1



$ 48.1



$ 210.3











































For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019



32.5





78.3





17.7





61.8





190.3











































Net sales change



11.1 %



37.9 %



2.3 %



(22.2) %



10.5 %









































Supplementary non-GAAP information:

















































































Year-over-year impact of changes in foreign exchange (FX) rates



0.3 %



0.6 %



0.6 %



0.0 %



0.4 %









































Net organic sales change



10.8 %



37.3 %



1.7 %



(22.2) %



10.1 %













Capital Markets - Software Solutions



Capital Markets - Compliance and Communications Management



Investment Companies - Software Solutions



Investment Companies - Compliance and Communications Management



Consolidated

Reported Net Sales:







































For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

$ 133.2



$ 424.0



$ 67.0



$ 270.3



$ 894.5











































For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019



126.7





389.7





62.6





295.7





874.7











































Net sales change



5.1 %



8.8 %



7.0 %



(8.6) %



2.3 %









































Supplementary non-GAAP information:

















































































Year-over-year impact of changes in foreign exchange (FX) rates



(0.2) %



0.0 %



0.2 %



0.0 %



0.0 %









































Net organic sales change



5.3 %



8.8 %



6.8 %



(8.6) %



2.3 %







Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN")

Reconciliation of GAAP Net (Loss) Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA

(UNAUDITED)

(in millions)





For the Twelve Months Ended



For the Three Months Ended





December 31,

2020



December 31,

2020



September 30,

2020



June 30, 2020



March 31, 2020











































GAAP net (loss) earnings

$ (25.9)



$ (35.8)



$ 7.1



$ (1.3)



$ 4.1

Adjustments







































Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net



79.2





44.0





7.0





25.1





3.1

Share-based compensation expense



13.6





3.8





4.4





3.1





2.3

LSC multiemployer pension plans obligation



19.0





0.9





5.8





12.3





—

Non-income tax expense



5.2





2.5





2.7





—





—

COVID-19 related sales surcharges and expenses, net



0.5





(0.4)





(1.0)





1.1





0.8

Accelerated rent expense



2.2





0.3





1.3





0.6





—

eBrevia contingent consideration



(0.8)





—





(0.4)





—





(0.4)

Depreciation and amortization



50.9





11.2





12.6





14.7





12.4

Interest expense, net



22.8





6.0





5.9





6.3





4.6

Pension income and other income, net



(1.7)





(0.4)





(0.4)





(0.5)





(0.4)

Income tax expense (benefit)



8.4





2.8





2.6





(0.6)





3.6

Total Non-GAAP adjustments



199.3





70.7





40.5





62.1





26.0

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 173.4



$ 34.9



$ 47.6



$ 60.8



$ 30.1











































Net sales

$ 894.5



$ 210.3



$ 209.5



$ 254.0



$ 220.7

Adjusted EBITDA margin %



19.4 %



16.6 %



22.7 %



23.9 %



13.6 %













































For the Twelve Months Ended



For the Three Months Ended





December 31,

2019



December 31,

2019



September 30,

2019



June 30, 2019



March 31, 2019

GAAP net earnings (loss)

$ 37.6



$ 7.0



$ 14.7



$ 17.3



$ (1.4)

Adjustments







































Net gain on sale of building



(19.2)





—





(19.2)





—





—

Gain on equity investment



(13.6)





(13.6)





—





—





—

Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net



13.6





4.9





2.8





3.8





2.1

Share-based compensation expense



8.9





1.2





2.6





3.6





1.5

Net loss on sale of Language Solutions business



4.0





1.2





—





2.8





—

Pension settlement charges



3.9





3.9





—





—





—

Investor-related expenses



1.5





—





—





0.5





1.0

Acquisition-related expenses



0.1





—





0.1





—





—

Spin-off related transaction expenses



—





(0.4)





—





—





0.4

Depreciation and amortization



49.6





12.8





12.7





12.0





12.1

Interest expense, net



38.1





11.5





8.6





9.1





8.9

Pension income and other income, net



(2.0)





(0.4)





(0.5)





(0.5)





(0.6)

Income tax expense (benefit)



14.5





(2.0)





9.3





7.5





(0.3)

Total Non-GAAP adjustments



99.4





19.1





16.4





38.8





25.1

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 137.0



$ 26.1



$ 31.1



$ 56.1



$ 23.7











































Net sales

$ 874.7



$ 190.3



$ 195.9



$ 258.9



$ 229.6

Adjusted EBITDA margin %



15.7 %



13.7 %



15.9 %



21.7 %



10.3 %

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN")

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

Estimated impact of regulatory changes and exit from certain print-related relationships

(UNAUDITED)

(in millions)



For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021



Low end of Expected Range



High end of Expected

Range

















Estimated GAAP net earnings impact $ (3.9)



$ (7.4)

Adjustments













Restructuring

0.5





0.5

Income tax benefit

(1.6)





(3.1)

Total Adjustments

(1.1)





(2.6)

Estimated Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA impact $ (5.0)



$ (10.0)



Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN")

Debt and Liquidity Summary

(UNAUDITED)

(in millions)

Total Liquidity

December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019

Availability















Stated amount of the Revolving Facility (1)

$ 300.0



$ 300.0

Less: availability reduction from covenants



—





68.4

Amount available under the Revolving Facility



300.0





231.6



















Usage















Borrowings under the Revolving Facility



—





—

Impact on availability related to outstanding letters of credit



—





—

Amount used under the Revolving Facility



—





—



















Availability under the Revolving Facility



300.0





231.6



















Cash



73.6





17.2



















Net Available Liquidity

$ 373.6



$ 248.8



















Long-term debt



230.5





296.0



















Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

$ 173.4



$ 137.0



















Non-GAAP Gross Leverage (defined as total debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA)



1.3 x



2.2 x

















Non-GAAP Net Debt (defined as total debt less cash)



156.9



278.8



















Non-GAAP Net Leverage (defined as non-GAAP Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA)



0.9 x



2.0 x

__________ (1) The Company has a $300.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility (the "Revolving Facility"). The Revolving Facility is subject to a number of covenants, including a minimum Interest Coverage Ratio and a maximum Leverage Ratio, both as defined and calculated in the credit agreement. There were no outstanding borrowings under the Revolving Facility as of December 31, 2020. Based on the Company's results of operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and existing debt, the Company would have had the ability to utilize all of the $300.0 million Revolving Facility and not have been in violation of the terms of the agreement.

