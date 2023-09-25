DFINITY Foundation and The Game Company Revolutionize Gaming on the Decentralized Internet

The Game Co. will integrate its AI cloud gaming platform with the Internet Computer Protocol and its decentralized infrastructure

ZURICH, Switzerland, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The DFINITY Foundation, a not-for-profit research and development organization and major contributor to the Internet Computer blockchain (ICP), today announced a strategic partnership with The Game Co. LLC (thegamecompany.ai)(TGC), the company dedicated to enabling gaming enthusiasts to enjoy and earn like never before.``

The two organizations have partnered to seamlessly integrate TGC's revolutionary gaming platform to the ICP's decentralized ecosystem. This collaboration aims to provide gamers with a frictionless experience, leveraging ICP's secure and scalable infrastructure to enhance the accessibility and performance of TGC's innovative gaming solutions.

The partnership will facilitate the deployment of TGC's gaming platform directly on the ICP network. This integration will harness ICP's advanced blockchain technology to provide gamers with a decentralized gaming experience like never before. Players can enjoy their favorite triple-A game titles, connected to accounts including Steam or Epic, with enhanced security, transparency, and reliability.

"By combining TGC's creative prowess with our AI cloud gaming platform, we're shaping a future where gaming experiences are not just streamed, but orchestrated directly from the web3 cloud, and adapt uniquely to every player," said Dominic Williams, Founder and Chief Scientist at the DFINITY Foundation. "Through the interplay of advanced artificial intelligence and interactive gaming worlds, this new generation of gaming is poised to create dynamic environments that respond to players' actions, offering them a level of engagement previously unimaginable. "

By leveraging ICP's decentralized infrastructure, TGC's platform will become more accessible to a global audience. Gamers from various regions can expect reduced latency, quicker load times, and seamless cross-platform compatibility, allowing for an inclusive and immersive gaming experience. In addition, with decentralized infrastructure and TGC's platform capabilities, eSports season and tournament play will eliminate the necessity for LAN-based events.

ICP's blockchain-based security features will bolster TGC's commitment to user data protection. Players can trust that their gaming experiences are safeguarded from external threats, ensuring peace of mind while gaming.

"This collaboration underscores our commitment to redefining the gaming landscape and the limitless potential of decentralized, intelligent, and boundary-pushing technologies. We're liberating a generation of gamers from the confines of geography, hardware limitations, and internet connections." Osman Masud, CEO of The Game Co. "The partnership will bring our creative vision to the Internet Computer Protocol is a significant step towards a future where gaming transcends the limitations of traditional platforms."

TGC will bridge their existing smart contracts and token functionalities to the ICP ecosystem. The two teams will work together to develop governance protocols for tournament related data and the growth of the ecosystem. Additionally, TGC will leverage ICP's technology to implement advanced user authentication and ensure secure and transparent management of gaming sessions.

