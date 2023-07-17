DFINITY Foundation launches $5 million grant to support Decentralized AI on the Internet Computer Blockchain

News provided by

DFINITY Foundation

17 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

ZURICH, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The DFINITY Foundation, a not-for-profit science and technology organization and major contributor to the Internet Computer blockchain (ICP), today announced the launch of a $5 million decentralized artificial intelligence (DeAI) grant to support projects leveraging AI on ICP.

The Internet Computer blockchain is the only blockchain that can run true DeAI. This is in contrast to other blockchains that integrate AI plug-ins but rely on AWS or other centralized cloud providers for the plug-in to function. ICP plays the role of an autonomous cloud that AI models can be built on, meaning they are fully decentralized and run completely on the blockchain.

Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder of the DFINITY Foundation said, "There has been a lot of hype around AI and blockchain recently, but AI is not running on blockchain yet. The Internet Computer will be the first blockchain to run advanced AI models on its decentralized and permissionless network in a quasi-trustless mode. Later, we will release full "AI smart contracts" leveraging work that enables neural networks to run deterministically. Many projects on the Internet Computer already depend on AI, but we anticipate much heavier usage once native Web3 AI is available. More generally, in the future we believe blockchain will play a crucial role in helping the world trust AI with its data and decisions."

Advantages of running AI on the Internet Computer, which plays the role of an autonomous cloud, include:

  • Run AI in an open environment, on a public network.
  • Run AI in a way that allows AI models and data being used for training or inference to be kept separate, allowing for different parties who don't trust each other to combine their models and data in an open marketplace.
  • Run AI that is truly integrated with Web3, where it can be called by on-chain blockchain code called smart contracts.
  • Full AI "smart contracts" coming soon. These will provide mathematical guarantees that a specific AI model has been trained on a specific data set, and that a given prompt produces a given response.

The $5 million DeAI grant aims to support and encourage the development and integration of AI applications on the Internet Computer blockchain. AI is already playing a pivotal role in many ICP projects, with many more expected to benefit from the DeAI funds. Projects leveraging AI on ICP include:

  • IC1101 uses AI to enable its metaverse characters to respond/engage in chat.
  • Dmail uses AI to enable its users to automatically create responses to messages such as email.
  • Itoka is tokenizing AI-generated music.
  • EMC is a layer 2 protocol that has integrated with ICP and is focused on distributing compute power to AI developers.
  • StageAI is a full-stack Web3 artificial intelligence platform.

The benefit of running AI models on the Internet Computer instead of on a Web2 service is trust. The AI models running on the Internet Computer can be trusted due to the trustless execution provided by the platform. This means that the execution of AI is verifiable and secure, ensuring that the results generated by the models are reliable. The Internet Computer enables running AI in a way that allows for the separation of AI models and data. This allows different parties who do not trust each other to combine their models and data in an open marketplace. Incorporating AI into the Internet Computer platform, allows for a broader availability of models and data, trustworthiness, separation of models and data, and increased ownership and transparency compared to Web2 platforms.

AI developers looking to build DeAI projects on the Internet Computer can apply for the DeAI grant at https://dfinity.org/grants/.

About the DFINITY Foundation 

The DFINITY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization comprised of leading cryptographers, computer scientists and experts in distributed computing. With a mission to shift cloud computing into a fully decentralized state, the Foundation leveraged its experience to create the Internet Computer and currently operates as a major contributor to the network.

Media Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE DFINITY Foundation

Also from this source

Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services Becomes Pluxee, Leverages Exclusive NFT Collection on Internet Computer Blockchain in Brand Launch

The Internet Computer Celebrates Two Years as the Leading Decentralized Crypto Cloud

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.