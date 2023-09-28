DFINITY Foundation Launches the ICP Asia Alliance with a $20 Million Initiative to Drive Web3 Adoption Across Asia

News provided by

DFINITY Foundation

28 Sep, 2023, 12:00 ET

The Internet Computer Protocol Asia Alliance offers a Web3 Ecosystem Focused on Promoting Adoption, Fostering Collaboration, and Fueling Innovation

ZURICH and HONG KONG, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The DFINITY Foundation (DFINITY), a not-for-profit research and development organization and major contributor to the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) blockchain, today announced the launch of the ICP Asia Alliance ("The Alliance") and a $20 million grant fund to support the growth and development of Asia-based initiatives in the field of blockchain and AI development.

The ICP Asia Alliance is at the forefront of fostering a vibrant Web3 and AI ecosystem in Asia with a focus on driving the adoption of the Internet Computer blockchain. The Alliance will bring together a diverse range of stakeholders, including government organizations, investors, tech entrepreneurs, universities, developers and community members. By establishing a platform for collaboration, education, and innovation, the Alliance aims to empower individuals, businesses, and communities to harness the transformative power of Web3 and AI technologies.

Dominic Williams, Founder and Chief Scientist of the DFINITY Foundation, stated,  "Asia has emerged as a pivotal region for the Internet Computer and the broader web3 ecosystem. Much of the early support and adoption for ICP and DFINITY originated from Asia, where some of the most talented ICP developers are based. Hong Kong has become a thriving global crypto hub thanks to progressive government initiatives embracing web3 technology, making it the ideal location to launch the new ICP Asia Alliance."

In recent years there has been a growing trend of web3 and blockchain companies relocating or expanding their operations to Asia, establishing the region as a global hub for web3 and blockchain innovation. Further development of the sector has been supported by progressive regulatory frameworks in major financial centers such as Hong Kong and Singapore. With strong fundamentals for growth in place, the ICP Asia Alliance grant fund will work to realize the full potential of Asian developers building the infrastructure for the future of web3 on the Internet Computer.

ICP's commitment to fostering growth in Asia is cemented by the opening of several ICP.Hubs in Asia since the beginning of the year, including Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Indonesia, and Singapore. ICP.Hubs play a vital role in building a thriving ICP community by actively promoting awareness and adoption, encompassing education, strategic partnerships, and project acceleration. ICP.Hubs will work closely with Alliance members to develop ICP solutions in key regions. Additionally, DFINITY is forming strategic partnerships with various institutions and organizations across Asia, who are set to join the Alliance in the near future.

Mr. Williams continued, "The Alliance aims to unite diverse stakeholders across Asia to promote and expand the Internet Computer blockchain in the region. By facilitating collaboration between the public and private sectors, the Alliance can help realize the full potential of ICP to support innovation and digital transformation in Asia. With its wealth of talent and positive regulatory environment, Asia is poised to play a leading role in the next chapter of the blockchain revolution."

The Alliance is committed to inclusivity and support for projects, uniting community members, developers, entrepreneurs, and educational institutions. This initiative plays a pivotal role in advancing the adoption of the Internet Computer blockchain technology throughout Asia.

About the DFINITY Foundation
The DFINITY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization comprised of leading cryptographers, computer scientists and experts in distributed computing. With a mission to shift cloud computing into a fully decentralized state, the Foundation leveraged its experience to create the Internet Computer and currently operates as a major contributor to the network.

Media Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE DFINITY Foundation

Also from this source

DFINITY Foundation and The Game Company Revolutionize Gaming on the Decentralized Internet

The DFINITY Foundation Announces Partnership with the Municipality of Lugano and a $1 Million Fund for Lugano Blockchain Startups

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.