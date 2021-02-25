DFIN's Arc Suite Wins 2021 Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Award

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN), a leading risk and compliance company, announced that Arc Suite was awarded the 2021 Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Award for Best Data Management Solution - Back/Middle Office. The honor recognizes, among other accomplishments, DFIN's commitment to the asset management community and its data management solutions for the industry.

This is the second year that DFIN's Arc Suite has won a Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Award. Previously, DFIN won in the Best Regulatory Reporting Solution category.

"DFIN is committed to keeping our clients ahead of their regulatory obligations," said Bao Chau Nguyen, Senior Vice President of Product, Global Investment Companies at DFIN. "To support the broad range of global regulations, we have expanded and enhanced Arc Suite technologies to deliver flexible solutions that address the client's data needs."

DFIN launched both ArcRegulatory and ArcDigital to the marketplace in 2020—a signal to the asset management community of DFIN's ongoing commitment to end-to-end, data-driven regulatory and compliance solutions. Arc Suite continues to evolve its offerings, always with DFIN's laser focus on structured and unstructured data management for the middle and back office.

The Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards recognize excellence and outstanding contributions made by business, operations and technology leaders at asset management and service provider firms over the past year. The Best Data Management Solution award criteria includes demonstrable commercial success and business growth, and innovative data management solution expansion.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software and data analytics for every stage of our clients' business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN's end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at DFINsolutions.com or you can also follow us on Twitter @DFINSolutions or on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Donnelley Financial Solutions

Related Links

https://www.dfinsolutions.com/

