DFI's Cutting-Edge Embedded Solutions for Enhanced Industrial Automation

TAIPEI, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI, the world's leading brand in embedded motherboards and industrial computers, is pleased to announce its newest embedded systems: the EC5 series, including the EC543-ADS, EC510-ADS, EC511-ADS, and EC500-ADS. The EC5 series is a leap-forward in industrial automation, suitable for a variety of corporate and industry applications. The systems are compact yet enable great flexibility via expansion slots. Their different capabilities allow users to adopt a wide range of PCI Express or even legacy PCI cards that best fit their application needs.

Emergen Research predicts that the global embedded systems market will reach $169.4 billion by 2032, prompted by the rapid utilization of AIoT devices and automation in multiple sectors such as manufacturing, health care, and logistics. Industrial embedded systems featuring machine learning algorithms help improve efficiency and mitigate the risk of equipment breakdown. They also assure the compatible and efficient operation of multiple joint use applications.

The EC5 series, featuring 12th generation Intel® Core™ processors with performance hybrid architecture, efficiently handles multiple tasks in edge computing. Supporting fast data transmission with 64GB DDR4 SODIMM, it meets the most demanding industrial application requirements. Users can benefit from a variety of display options with support of 3 independent displays for critical process monitoring, data visualization, or essential information display. Additionally, M.2-powered 5G communication ensures low latency connectivity in modern industrial environments. These models are tailormade for the harshest industrial environments, delivering unwavering stability and reliant power to meet challenging industrial requirements. They undergo IEC 68-2-64 vibration testing and shock testing of half sine wave 3G, 11ms, 3 shocks per axis.

What's more, each of these models features spacious 1 PCIe x 16 slots (Gen 3) for graphics and 3 M.2 slots, providing expansibility and enhanced interconnectivity to fulfill individual requirements. Notably, the EC510-ADS, EC511-ADS, and EC543-ADS are equipped with 4 PoE ports, streamlining connectivity and simplifying the deployment of IP cameras and data acquisition devices.

EC543-ADS, EC510-ADS, EC511-ADS, and EC500-ADS

12th Generation Intel® Core™ processor options

64GB of DDR4 system memory

Multiple-display choices(3 independent displays) & 5G communication capability

Fanless design & wide input voltage range from 9~36V

Wide operating temperature range of -20 ˚C ~ 70˚C (depending on model)

1 PCIe x 16 slots(Gen 3), 3 M .2 slots and 4 PoE (depending on model)

