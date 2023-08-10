DFI's First Half Profits Exceed Last Year, Expects Steady Growth with a Focus on Smart Healthcare, Factory, and Urban Rail Transit

News provided by

DFI Inc.

10 Aug, 2023, 10:09 ET

TAIPEI, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI, the world's leading brand in embedded motherboards and industrial computers, had higher profits in the first half of this year compared to last year with an earnings per share (EPS) of NT$1.95 despite challenges of global inflation and increased interest rates. DFI held an investor conference today, and Vice Chairman Michael Lee said, "Although there are still many short-term uncertainties that need to be dealt with, client inventory adjustments have gradually ended, and businesses in machine tools and network security equipment have also gradually recovered."

DFI's second quarter consolidated revenue of this year was NT$3.761 billion, which was a quarterly decrease of 2% and annual decrease of 3%; the net income after-tax attributed to the parent company was NT$98 million with a quarterly decrease of 22% and annual decrease of 15%; EPS NT$0.85. The cumulative consolidated revenue for the first half of the year was NT$7.581 billion, which was an annual decrease of 2%; the net income after-tax attributed to the parent company was NT$223 million, which was an annual increase of 12%; EPS NT$1.95. Gross profit margin for the first half-year was 21% with an operating profit margin of 4.3%, and net income margin after-tax attributed to the parent company was 2.9%, which were better than the same period last year.

Looking at various markets in the first half of the year, Michael Lee pointed out that the growth momentum mainly came from Japan and Southeast Asia, while Europe and the United States were relatively stable. Therefore, even though China's economic recovery did not meet expectations and demand was weak, DFI still produced profits and performed well. The increase in the "three margins" is attributed to strategies such as investing in smart factories and continuously increasing the proportion of high value-added products.

Regarding the second half of the year, Michael Lee said that both machine tools and network security equipment will see a recovery in demand, and the industrial computer industry has the potential to recover by the fourth quarter at the quickest. By focusing on smart healthcare, factories, and urban rail transits, DFI can strengthen the development of forward-looking technologies such as Edge AI.

For more information, please visit https://www.dfi.com/, LinkedIn, or contact us.

Contact
Eva Chen [email protected]
Evelyn Chang [email protected]

SOURCE DFI Inc.

Also from this source

DFI Wins their First Sustainability Action Gold Award for their Blissful Bus Solution that Transforms Rural Transportation

With sustainable strategy as the core of operations, DFI assists BenQ Qisda Group in passing the international ISO certification for sustainability

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.