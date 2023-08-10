DFI's First Half Profits Exceed Last Year, Expects Steady Growth with a Focus on Smart Healthcare, Factory, and Urban Rail Transit

TAIPEI, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI, the world's leading brand in embedded motherboards and industrial computers, had higher profits in the first half of this year compared to last year with an earnings per share (EPS) of NT$1.95 despite challenges of global inflation and increased interest rates. DFI held an investor conference today, and Vice Chairman Michael Lee said, "Although there are still many short-term uncertainties that need to be dealt with, client inventory adjustments have gradually ended, and businesses in machine tools and network security equipment have also gradually recovered."

DFI's second quarter consolidated revenue of this year was NT$3.761 billion, which was a quarterly decrease of 2% and annual decrease of 3%; the net income after-tax attributed to the parent company was NT$98 million with a quarterly decrease of 22% and annual decrease of 15%; EPS NT$0.85. The cumulative consolidated revenue for the first half of the year was NT$7.581 billion, which was an annual decrease of 2%; the net income after-tax attributed to the parent company was NT$223 million, which was an annual increase of 12%; EPS NT$1.95. Gross profit margin for the first half-year was 21% with an operating profit margin of 4.3%, and net income margin after-tax attributed to the parent company was 2.9%, which were better than the same period last year.

Looking at various markets in the first half of the year, Michael Lee pointed out that the growth momentum mainly came from Japan and Southeast Asia, while Europe and the United States were relatively stable. Therefore, even though China's economic recovery did not meet expectations and demand was weak, DFI still produced profits and performed well. The increase in the "three margins" is attributed to strategies such as investing in smart factories and continuously increasing the proportion of high value-added products.

Regarding the second half of the year, Michael Lee said that both machine tools and network security equipment will see a recovery in demand, and the industrial computer industry has the potential to recover by the fourth quarter at the quickest. By focusing on smart healthcare, factories, and urban rail transits, DFI can strengthen the development of forward-looking technologies such as Edge AI.

