DFI's Revenue in the First Half of the Year Sets a New Record for the Same Period

Continue to Optimize Operating Indicators

TAIPEI, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI (2397), the world's leading brand in embedded motherboards and industrial computers, held an online investor conference on August 15 to announce its consolidated financial statements for the second quarter and first half of 2022. The consolidated revenue in the first half of the year reached NT$7.723 billion. The annual increase of 46.29% set a new high for the same period. DFI will continue to optimize various internal operating indicators and prepare for overall economic risks in the second half of the year in advance.

The President of DFI, Alexander Su, expressed that as material shortages begin to improve, DFI is adjusting the price of raw materials with its customers. Together with the continued increase in production capacity of the new plant, DFI's operating gross profit was NT$1.482 billion and gross profit margin was 19.19%, which showed improvement for 3 consecutive quarters. The net income attributable to the parent company was NT$199 million. Earnings per share (EPS) reached NT$1.74, showing an annual increase of 55.36%.

In terms of single-quarter operations, the second quarter book-to-bill ratio of DFI's embedded system business was 1.43. Order deliveries are being adjusted to meet customer requirements while at same time DFI is implementing new inventory controls due to the global pressures for inventory adjustment. The company will cautiously respond to both graphic and machine tool needs; the inventory levels are expected to adjust quarterly.

The Vice Chairman of DFI, Michael Lee, stated that although the company will face inventory adjustments, inflation, economic slowdown, overall economic uncertainty and other market changes in the second half of the year, the needs for new infrastructure in various markets are clear. These needs will produce growth in automation, 5G, AIoT, and other smart applications through the strong demands. Therefore, aside from carefully responding to external risks in advance, DFI will optimize internal inventory controls. Overall performance is being optimized quarter by quarter according to the various operating indicators, and DFI is cautiously optimistic about the second half of the year.

Considering the demand for and diversity of smart applications on the market and deployment developments, DFI will extend its market presence to applications such as green energy, information security, and Fintech, thereby satisfying customer needs for different applications.

