LONDON, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga has entered into a cooperation with HYPE Sports Innovation, a leading accelerator for innovation and technology in sport. As an accelerator, HYPE supports the development of start-up companies in ways including communicating expert knowledge and facilitating contacts in relevant markets. The accompanying network comprises around 11,000 start-ups and some 40,000 sports industry stakeholders.

DFL joins HYPE Sports Innovation for the Global Virtual Accelerator 2.0

As part of the cooperation, the DFL will participate in the Global Virtual Accelerator program, working with the HYPE network to identify which specific challenges in the area of sport and media organisation can be solved by the participating start-ups and their technology. DFL will act as a mentor within the program and evaluate the content of the final results. The program is intended to promote the mutual exchange of expertise and the potential initiation of business relationships.

Andreas Heyden, DFL Group Executive Vice President Digital Innovation: "As a driver of innovation in professional sport, the DFL already works with leading industrial partners in many areas with the aim of finding the best solutions for current challenges and developments. This cooperation with HYPE and the start-ups also opens the door to additional creative ideas and approaches."

Amir Raveh, Founder and President of HYPE Sports Innovation: "We are delighted to be working with the DFL, one of the most innovative leagues worldwide. In 2021, HYPE will continue impacting people's lives through the power of Sports and innovation!"

Sports Tech startups who are interested in a participation are invited to apply here.

About HYPE:

HYPE is the leading global platform for Sports Innovation, with 40k+ members including Startups, Sports Leaders, Clubs, Brands, Investors, and Mentors. HYPE is a proven gateway for converting SportsTech into Business Success.

Among our network, you can find brands and institutions such as FIBA, River Plate, Sina Sports, Amazon, 1.FC Koln, Miami Dolphins, and additional strong global partners. HYPE also created an unmatched success portfolio including 200+ startups that graduated from the HYPE Accelerator, raising more than $180M, and 40% of them have also raised a 2nd round.

About DFL:

On 18 December 2000, the 36 clubs of the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 established what was then known as the 'Ligaverband', which – as an association – has been responsible for professional football in Germany ever since and has operated under the name DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga e.V. since 2016. The operational business is managed by DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga GmbH, based in Frankfurt, which – together with its subsidiaries – is responsible for organising and marketing German professional football.

