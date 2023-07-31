DFS ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Investigate Discover Financial Services for Potential Violations of Securities Laws

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Discover Financial Services ("Discover") (NYSE: DFS) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that an investigation has commenced into Discover and certain of its officers and directors regarding potential securities fraud. The investigation concerns, in part, the below:

On July 20, 2023, pre-market, Discover revealed it was in discussions with regulators about how it misclassified certain credit card products for about 15 years. The company incorrectly classified certain credit card accounts into its highest merchant and merchant acquirer pricing tier, beginning around mid-2007. Following this news, Discover stock was trading down over 13% in pre-market trading on July 20, 2023. Discover stock price fell sharply from $121.85 per share on July 19, 2023 to $102.44 on July 20, 2023.

