DFS' BIGGEST BEAUTY EVENT OF THE YEAR INVITES CUSTOMERS TO EXPLORE NEW DIMENSIONS OF BEAUTY

IN-STORE EXPERIENCES THAT SHOWCASE THE NEXT GENERATION OF LUXURY RETAILTAINMENT AND EXCLUSIVE OFFERS GIVE CUSTOMERS THE OPPORTUNITY TO GLAM UP AND GLOW UP

DFS has partnered with 15 iconic, global luxury brands to bring customers the shopping experience of the year at all its participating stores

Innovative experiences include AR mirrors; a one-of-a-kind AI-driven perfume selection; and exclusive, limited time products available for purchase

Customers can also find exclusive deals and perks online, and through The DFS CIRCLE app

HONG KONG and MACAU, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DFS Group, the world's leading luxury travel retailer, launches its most forward-looking beauty event of the year. Themed "Explore New Dimensions," DFS aims to redefine beauty dimensions and possibilities, bringing together 15 world-renowned brands to curate a series of exclusive experiences that offer guests personalized shopping journeys leveraging AR and AI technology and limited-time offers at select DFS stores in Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, Singapore, Bali, Guam, Saipan, Paris and Venice.

Guerlain and Jo Malone London Anchor the Extensive List of Participating Luxury Beauty Brands

Two anchor brands, Guerlain and Jo Malone London, will be joined by Burberry, Charlotte Tilbury, Clarins, Clinique, Estée Lauder, Ginza, Kiehl's, La Mer, Lancôme, L'Occitane, Sol de Janeiro and Sulwhasoo to offer a variety of pop-ups* and at-counter* experiences. Customers will be invited to express themselves, explore one-of-a-kind experiences, test new products and experiment with beauty's new dimensions through textures, colors and sensations to Glam Up their look with limited-time makeup and fragrance offerings and Glow Up their beauty routines through skincare regimens.

Guerlain, the luxury French beauty brand, is offering two exclusive-to DFS workshops – "Honey Tasting Workshop" and "Melliferous Flower Workshop" – to showcase the benefits of the brand's new Abeille Royale Honey Treatment Night Cream at selected DFS stores in August. Customers will also be able to enjoy a range of facial treatments conducted by expert beauty therapists using the latest techniques and technology harnessing the power of honey and royal jelly.

Jo Malone London, the British lifestyle brand known for its unique fragrance portfolio and luxury products for the bath, body and home, is presenting a "Whimsical World" with playful pop-ups at T Galleria by DFS, Hong Kong, Canton Road; T Galleria by DFS, Macau, City of Dreams; and T Galleria by DFS, Macau, Shoppes at Four Seasons. With purchases, customers can play the digital claw grabber on-site to win Jo Malone London products and enjoy exclusive personalization services with limited-edition shaped boxes, keychains or magnets.

Technological Innovation Provides Customers with Experiences that Expand the Dimensions of Beauty

Digitalization is an essential feature of the journey to Explore New Dimensions following DFS' award-winning venture into the metaverse in 2022. The augmented reality (AR) face filters Magic Mirror offers customers a fun and instantaneous Glam Up and Glow Up transformation, digitally.

The Aura Perfumery provides scent-seekers with an interactive consultation and an exploration of one's Aura, made up of colors representative of his/her energy field that are uniquely individual. Customers can bring home a complimentary, signature scent that is a perfect match of their aura based on a personality quiz, with limited quantities available on a first-come-first-served basis. The experience uses one-of-a-kind AI to select the scent and generates artwork that symbolizes the customer's auric DNA.

To celebrate the launch of the multi-dimensional beauty event of the year, a special "Beauty Night Out" will take place at 19 locations globally, on August 4, with the flagship event kicking off at T Galleria Beauty by DFS, Galaxy Macau. The store, featuring two-times the original space through DFS' latest beauty upgrade, will have a livestreaming studio, a high-end fragrance section, the first expression of DFS Beauty Collective concept, a Meitu Make-Up digital mirror activation, several Spa Cabines to offer the ultimate beauty rituals, and more.

Two limited-edition scents – Glam Up and Glow Up – powered by Maison 21G, will also be available for sale exclusively at Galaxy Macau, while stock lasts.

"We are extremely excited to be back live-in person to present our biggest beauty event of the year in partnership with 15 world-renowned brand partners. Bringing our discerning customers entertainment, technology-driven exploration, and exclusive products and services that you simply can't find elsewhere and, in the way only DFS knows best."

Christophe Marque, President, Merchandising, DFS

At all DFS stores during the beauty event of the year, customers will receive a complimentary compact mirror upon a designated spend amount*.

To maximize rewards and increase enjoyment, customers are invited to join the DFS global loyalty program – DFS CIRCLE, through mobile APP (iOS, Android), WeChat mini program, or the DFS website. DFS CIRCLE members will earn additional points* when they make purchases during the months of August and September.

*Activations, pop-ups and additional points may vary per location. Visit DFS.com for the latest details.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Weibo, WeChat.

#DFSOfficial, #DFSCIRCLE, #DFSMACAU

Download high resolution images here.

About DFS Group

DFS Group is the world's leading luxury travel retailer. Established in Hong Kong in 1960, DFS Group continues to be a pioneer in global luxury travel retail, offering its customers a carefully curated selection of exceptional products from over 750 of the most desired brands. Its network consists of 56 duty free stores located in 14 major global airports and 23 downtown Galleria locations on four continents, as well as affiliate and resort locations. The Group is privately held and majority owned by the world's largest luxury conglomerate, Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH), alongside DFS co-founder and shareholder Robert Miller. DFS Group employs more than 5,000 people focused on creating inspiring omnichannel retail experiences for its customers and is headquartered in Hong Kong with offices in Australia, Cambodia, mainland China, France, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Macau, New Zealand, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, United States of America and Vietnam.

For more information, please visit www.dfs.com.

About T Galleria by DFS

T Galleria by DFS is the ultimate evolution of the original travel retail concept pioneered by DFS Group. The first downtown store opened in 1968 in Hong Kong, followed shortly thereafter by Honolulu and eventually expanding to 23 locations all over the world. Today, T Galleria by DFS has a presence in the United States of America, as well as across Asia, Europe, Oceania and the South Pacific regions. Linked to the notion of travel through the use of T for the Traveler, the brand stands for what customers have come to expect: an expertly curated assortment of the world's preferred luxury brands, exceptional retail environments, highly personalized services and unique experiences tailored to their specific needs as travelers. T Galleria by DFS enables travelers to realize their individual style, one journey at a time.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2169790/DFS_Explore_New_Dimension_3pics.jpg

SOURCE DFS Group