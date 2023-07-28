DFS FRAUD ALERT: Jakubowitz Law is Investigating Discover Financial Services in Connection with Potential Violations of Federal Securities Laws

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that an investigation into potential securities fraud allegations has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS)

To be contacted by a member of our team, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/discover-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=42680&from=4

Further details on the investigation: On July 20, 2023, pre-market, Discover revealed it was in discussions with regulators about how it misclassified certain credit card products for about 15 years. The company incorrectly classified certain credit card accounts into its highest merchant and merchant acquirer pricing tier, beginning around mid-2007. Following this news, Discover stock was trading down over 13% in pre-market trading on July 20, 2023. Discover stock price fell sharply from $121.85 per share on July 19, 2023 to $102.44 on July 20, 2023.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (628) 895-0423

F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law