DFW & Surrounding Real Estate Agent Promotes Luxury Homes To MORE Buyers For MORE Money

As the real estate market continues to change, one local agent has mastered the art of "Target Marketing" to expose their luxury properties to the most opportune buyers, thus selling them for more money.

WEATHERFORD, Texas, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've followed the DFW & Sounding areas real estate market for a while, you've undoubtedly heard of Kirstine Openshaw as she is one of the most respected agents in town when it comes to marketing homes to sell for the most amount of money. Now, she's one-upped herself with the latest addition to her advertising arsenal with what she calls her "Target Marketing" approach.

The ancient approach of placing your home in local magazines, along with the rest of the listings that your listing brokerage has is now a thing of the past. Kirstine Openshaw has perfected an approach to Target Marketing where she invests her own money to expose your property to the most opportune buyer based on their current interests, hobbies, family size, age and even net worth and credit score.

In today's world, marketing is all about matching your product up to the prospects that are most likely to have an interest in it. Much like when you are at the grocery and you see that coupons print out based on the products that you always tend to buy.

When asked how this new-age approach to selling for more homes works, Kirstine said the following: "If a home is in a highly desirable school district, that usually comes with a little bit higher property tax base. There's no sense in marketing that home to retired couples but it's a perfect fit for a family that has a child or two of school age years. If the home has a fenced yard, we can expose it to those that have the appropriate income and also have a dog in the house. If it has a wine cellar, we can market to those that subscribe to Wine Connoisseur Magazine or otherwise have a wine collection. This allows buyers to absolutely fall in love with the home, oftentimes meaning they'll pay a premium for something that matches their exact criteria. Essentially, we can market it as their "Dream Home" even though it would be considered "just another home for sale" to the general public. That's why oftentimes we can sell homes for more money. With the marketing data available from online and offline marketing firms, it just doesn't make sense for an agent to simply list a home on the MLS system and wait for a possible contract sometime down the road."

For local homeowners, selling your home fast and for top dollar is our biggest priority. Utilizing an agent that understands superior marketing and exposure can potentially allow you to net a lot more money from the ultimate sale of the property.

About Kirstine Openshaw :

Kirstine Openshaw, Realtor Owner of The Openshaw Realty Group is here as an industry expert to assist you in your Buying a home & Selling a home Journey!

Kirstine has a long history in Marketing, Customer Service & Sales, she has a solid understanding of Marketing, Negotiations, Communication Skills & Managing multiple tasks at once, thriving in demanding situations to help her become a Top Realtor in the DFW Area! Kirstine will not back down in getting you the home of your dreams, more money on the sale of your property and you will soon realize 'Quit' is not in her vocabulary. If you're looking for the Best Realtor, a dynamic, driven team with a major focus on Marketing, call us to meet our Team today & start looking at the ideal homes for sale today!

Clive Openshaw, Realtor, Owner has an extensive history in Custom Home Construction, his previous career of Building Custom Homes from the ground up gives him a phenomenal understanding of the best builders to trust with your new home construction in our area!

For more information on how this target marketing approach works and to find out how you may be able to get more from the sale of your home, contact Kirstine Openshaw at The Openshaw Realty Group at EXP by calling 940.372.0044 or email [email protected].

