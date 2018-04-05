DFW Airport Offers Customers Savings and Convenience with New Prepaid Parking Online

"Whether you're a business traveler or a family on vacation, you can save more of your money by planning ahead and using DFW's Prepaid Parking Online," said Ken Buchanan, Executive Vice President of Revenue Management for DFW Airport. "The new system is among the first of its kind, offering customers an easy way to log in, select where they want to park at the Airport, and pay before they ever leave the house or office."

Through the online system, customers have the option of using either their NTTA TollTag or a QR Code to enter and exit the DFW Parking Plazas. When booking their prepaid parking, customers enter their flight information, any available promotional codes, and their choice of payment method. The system automatically displays all available parking options, as well as potential savings for each choice.

Parking products available for prepayment include:

Terminal Parking : DFW's most convenient self-parking option, with a total of 28,000 spaces at all terminals and state-of-the-art digital parking guidance systems at Terminals A, D and E

: DFW's most convenient self-parking option, with a total of 28,000 spaces at all terminals and state-of-the-art digital parking guidance systems at Terminals A, D and E Express Parking : Features 7,000 covered and uncovered parking spaces with direct bus service to each of DFW's five terminals

: Features 7,000 covered and uncovered parking spaces with direct bus service to each of DFW's five terminals Remote Parking: DFW's most economical option with nearly 5,000 uncovered spaces and bus service that serves all terminals

Since testing began in September 2017, the Airport has processed more than 2,000 transactions, with more than half of those transactions coming from first-time DFW travelers.

For a full list of instructions and FAQs, visit www.dfwairport.com/park

