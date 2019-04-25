DFW Airport Partners with Dallas County Community College District for First Airport Apprenticeship in Texas

DFW AIRPORT, Texas, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport has partnered with Dallas County Community College District (DCCCD) to introduce a new apprenticeship program designed to promote internal growth and sustainability of a skilled workforce in the construction and maintenance industry. The pilot program at DFW will be the first airport apprenticeship in Texas registered by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The program includes a one-year Facility Manager/Facilities Services Supervisor training conducted by a qualified, experienced DCCCD faculty member. Participants will earn a certification with the opportunity to convert to college credit. All classes will take place at DFW Airport's headquarters and will be offered at no cost to the employees.

"Nationally, apprenticeship programs are growing, and our partnership with DFW Airport reflects that trend as well as the need to have a skilled workforce in this field," said Dr. Joe May, DCCCD's chancellor. "We are focused on growing our workforce development efforts and on creating more job opportunities for Dallas County residents with partners like DFW Airport. This apprenticeship agreement, which focuses on the construction and maintenance industry, is a win-win situation for our students, business and the community."

"DFW continues to invest in new learning and development opportunities that enable our employees to grow their careers at the Airport," said Linda Valdez Thompson, DFW's executive vice president of Administration and Diversity. "This partnership with DCCCD will allow our employees to enhance their professional skills and will build a stronger, more skilled DFW Airport workforce."

A minimum of seven DFW employees will participate in the program that is set to begin in the fall. It will take approximately one year for employees to earn their certification.

DFW Airport currently employs more than 2,000 full-time employees. More than 60,000 people work on airport property with airlines, contractors and business partners.

For more information about the Workforce & Development Economic Development program at DCCCD, visit https://workforce.dcccd.edu/talent/pages/apprenticeship.aspx.

About Dallas Fort Worth International Airport:

Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport warmly welcomes more than 69 million customers along their journey every year, elevating DFW to a status as one of the most frequently visited super hub airports in the world. Customers can choose among 187 domestic and 62 international nonstop destinations worldwide. DFW is elevating the customer experience with modernized facilities and updated amenities. Centered between its owner cities of Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, DFW Airport also serves as a major economic generator for the North Texas region, producing over $37 billion in economic impact each year by connecting people through business and leisure travel. In 2019, DFW Airport earned the prestigious Airport of the Year award from Air Transport World. For more information, visit the DFW website or download the DFW Mobile App for iOS and Android devices.

Follow @dfwairport on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn

About Dallas County Community College District:

The Dallas County Community College District, founded in 1965, comprises seven individually-accredited colleges: Brookhaven, Cedar Valley, Eastfield, El Centro, Mountain View, North Lake and Richland. All DCCCD colleges offer online learning. The district serves more than 83,000 credit and 25,000 continuing education students during the fall and spring semesters. DCCCD also offers dual credit for students in partner high schools and early college high schools throughout Dallas County. Dr. Joe May, the district's 7th chancellor, has established the DCCCD higher education network in partnership with area school districts, colleges and universities, businesses, community organizations and others to support student success and college completion by removing barriers and providing services that help them earn a college credential and start their professional careers.

