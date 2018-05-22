DFW Airport to Begin Runway Rehabilitation Project

"This runway work is a critical need for DFW Airport, and the first major step in our ten-year plan to modernize infrastructure across the Airport," said Khaled Naja, executive vice president of Infrastructure and Development at DFW Airport. "We've taken a long look at our 44-year old facilities and have developed a comprehensive plan to address the upcoming work on runways, taxiways, aircraft ramps, roadways and bridges over the next few years. We're grateful to our partners in the industry and the community who helped us put together a plan that minimizes the impact to our customers and our neighbors."

DFW has worked with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and its airline partners to reduce the time required to replace the center third of the runway, utilizing new construction techniques and taking advantage of seasonal air traffic patterns. DFW has six other runways that will allow airlines to continue operating a full schedule of flights. Traveling customers should not experience significant delays due to the closure.

Before the end of 2018, DFW will have replaced a section of the runway about 6000 feet long and 50 feet wide, reaching a depth of more than three feet of sub-base, cement-treated base and concrete. The runway will be resurfaced with a polymer-modified high performance black asphalt, designed for strength, flexibility and weather resistance.

The project will include the installation of new technologies, including an updated pavement sensor system for measuring weather impacts and enhanced in-pavement lighting, which improves the safety of the runway and connecting taxiways. In addition, crews will also build connected portions of the planned Perimeter Taxiway for the northeast side of the Airport.

The cost of the project will total about $135 million. DFW received an Airport Improvement Program grant from the FAA totaling about $49.5 million for the runway work.

Built in 1984, Runway 17-Center/35-Center handles more arrivals than any other runway at DFW.

For more information or to report potential noise impacts, visit https://www.dfwairport.com/aircraftnoise/.

For information about this and other airfield projects, visit https://www.dfwairport.com/operations/.

To download a short flyover video animation, click http://dfwairport.mediaroom.com/video-gallery

