DFW Airport Welcomes New Service to Dublin and Munich

With the addition of these flights, DFW Airport will offer 17 daily nonstop flights to nine European cities this summer. This is nearly double the frequencies to Europe that DFW offered only five years ago when the Airport connected travelers to five European cities with nine daily nonstop flights.

"The addition of American Airlines service to Dublin and Munich marks an important milestone for DFW Airport as we work to increase connectivity to Europe, linking North Texas to key business and leisure destinations. We are confident the addition of Dublin and Munich to our offerings at DFW will be popular with both business and leisure travelers alike and will contribute to our region's growth for in-bound tourism, and trade," said John Ackerman, DFW's executive vice president of Global Strategy and Development. "American has demonstrated tremendous confidence in DFW and the entire North Texas region by adding these flights and continuing to grow at an unprecedented rate, and we've jointly announced a sixth terminal to support these customers."

The inaugural flights are part of American Airlines largest expansion at DFW in more than a decade. The airline now offers more than 900 daily flights and 9,000 one-stop connections through DFW—more one-stop connections than any other airline hub in the world.

"By growing our largest and most profitable hub, we are building the world's most connected network," said Vasu Raja, Vice President of Network and Schedule Planning for American. "We're making the world a smaller and more connected place by adding small communities like Harlingen, Texas, to global cities like Dublin and Munich."

Dublin and Munich will be the 8th and 9th European destinations with nonstop service from DFW Airport. With these additions, DFW Airport provides nonstop service to 63 international destinations and 190 domestic destinations.

About Dallas Fort Worth International Airport:

Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport warmly welcomes more than 69 million customers along their journey every year, elevating DFW to a status as one of the most frequently visited superhub airports in the world. Customers can choose among 190 domestic and 63 international nonstop destinations worldwide. DFW is elevating the customer experience with modernized facilities and updated amenities. Centered between its owner cities of Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, DFW Airport also serves as a major economic generator for the North Texas region, producing over $37 billion in economic impact each year by connecting people through business and leisure travel. In 2019, DFW Airport earned the prestigious Airport of the Year award from Air Transport World. For more information, visit the DFW website or download the DFW Mobile App for iOS and Android devices.

