DFW Capital Partners Invests in ReSource Pro

"DFW's strategy has been to invest in middle market companies with strong management teams and consistent annual revenue growth," said Keith W. Pennell, managing partner of DFW. "ReSource Pro is the clear market leader for its services, with exceptional growth, client retention and service quality marks from its customers. We are excited to partner with the company and its deep management team and help support the continued growth of both its client base and service offering."

Headquartered in New York with service operations across the U.S., China and India, ReSource Pro is focused on operational efficiency and analytics as key drivers of profitable growth for insurance organizations. The company was founded in 2004 and has grown from a small start-up to a global operation with more than 3,000 employees located on multiple continents. In addition to its market-leading rate of client retention, ReSource Pro has also been named by Inc. magazine as one of the fastest growing privately held companies in the U.S. for the past nine years.

"We've found a genuine partner in DFW both in terms the opportunity we see to support operational transformation in the insurance industry and also in the alignment of our business cultures," said Dan Epstein, CEO of ReSource Pro. "Going forward management has a significant investment and ownership in ReSource Pro, and we are excited to partner with DFW as we embark on the next chapter of our growth and client solutions."

Lazard Middle Market LLC, acted as ReSource Pro's advisor.

ReSource Pro brings to the insurance industry tools, technology and strategic services that enable profitable growth through operations excellence. Headquartered in New York, ReSource Pro's global service centers address client operational needs around the clock. Recognized as an industry thought leader and listed as one of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies annually since 2009, the company is renowned for its focus on innovation, service excellence and trusted partnerships, and its unique productivity platform for insurance operations. Approximately 3,000 ReSource Pro employees provide dedicated support to more than 300 insurance organizations, consistently achieving a +95% client retention rate for over a decade.

www.resourcepro.com

DFW Capital Partners is a Private equity investment firm, focused exclusively on the lower middle-market. Since 1983, DFW has been investing in and acquiring high growth businesses in the Healthcare, Business Services, and Industrial Services industries. DFW partners with talented entrepreneurs, supports strong management teams, and equips them for rapid growth. DFW actively manages several pools of committed capital, with approximately $600 million in assets under management. For more information, please visit www.dfwcapital.com.

