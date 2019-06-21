DFW International Airport partners with Vanderlande for innovative baggage handling technology

"DFW is testing the process to see how we might provide our customers with a more seamless journey using the award-winning technology within our current baggage infrastructure, and integrating automation for efficiency," said Khaled Naja, DFW's executive vice president of Infrastructure and Development. "As we go through the pilot program, DFW will evaluate this new technology and assess potential applications of robots and autonomous vehicles at different points within the Airport."

"This particular application is both exciting and challenging for us, because FLEET will be working in a passenger area," said Andrew Manship, Vanderlande's Executive Vice President Airports. "Vanderlande believes FLEET aligns with the airport's vision, because they have a strong commitment to improving the passenger experience, as well as showcasing the latest innovations."

Customers who participate in the pilot program will use one of four self-bag drop units and identify the airline for their connecting flight using the touch screen. Each FLEET vehicle will transport an individual piece of luggage, transferring the passenger's bag to the appropriate baggage belt.

About Dallas Fort Worth International Airport:

Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport warmly welcomes more than 69 million customers along their journey every year, elevating DFW to a status as one of the most frequently visited superhub airports in the world. Customers can choose among 182 domestic and 62 international nonstop destinations worldwide. DFW is elevating the customer experience with modernized facilities and updated amenities. Centered between its owner cities of Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, DFW Airport also serves as a major economic generator for the North Texas region, producing over $37 billion in economic impact each year by connecting people through business and leisure travel. In 2019, DFW Airport earned the prestigious Airport of the Year award from Air Transport World. For more information, visit the DFW website or download the DFW Mobile App for iOS and Android devices.

Follow @dfwairport on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn

About Vanderlande

Vanderlande is the global market leader for value-added logistic process automation at airports, and in the parcel market. The company is also a leading supplier of process automation solutions for warehouses. Vanderlande's baggage handling systems move 4.2 billion pieces of luggage around the world per year, in other words 11.5 million per day. Its systems are active in 600 airports including 14 of the world's top 20. More than 45 million parcels are sorted by its systems every day, which have been installed for the world's leading parcel companies. In addition, many of the largest global e-commerce players and distribution firms have confidence in Vanderlande's efficient and reliable solutions.

The company focuses on the optimization of its customers' business processes and competitive positions. Through close cooperation, it strives for the improvement of their operational activities and the expansion of their logistical achievements. Vanderlande's extensive portfolio of integrated solutions – innovative systems, intelligent software and life-cycle services – results in the realization of fast, reliable and efficient automation technology.

Established in 1949, Vanderlande has more than 6,500 employees, all committed to moving its customers' businesses forward at diverse locations on every continent. With a consistently increasing turnover of 1.5 billion euros, it has established a global reputation over the past seven decades as a highly reliable partner for value-added logistic process automation.

Vanderlande was acquired in 2017 by Toyota Industries Corporation, which will help it to continue its sustainable profitable growth. The two companies have a strong strategic match, and the synergies include cross-selling, product innovations, and research and development. For more information about the company, its products and technology, as well as career opportunities, please visit www.vanderlande.com.

SOURCE DFW International Airport