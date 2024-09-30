DFW Italian Festival Returns for Second Year, Bringing Taste of Italy to Texas

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to embark on a journey through Italy's rich culture, all without a long-haul flight! The 2nd Annual DFW Italian Festival returns to Levy Event Plaza in Irving, Texas, bringing with it a vibrant celebration of authentic Italian cuisine, music, and traditions. Taking place on Saturday, October 12, 2024, from 12 PM to 9 PM, this all-day, family-friendly festival, organized by local nonprofit DFW Italians, offers a feast for the senses, from mouthwatering Italian dishes to captivating live performances.

"From the delicious food to the cultural entertainment, we've curated an experience that will transport you straight to the heart of Italy. We know that with all the plans underway, the 2nd Annual DFW Italian Festival will be even bigger and better than last year. So grab your friends and family and join us for a day of fun, food, and festivities," said David Lamberti of DFW Italians.

One day only—rain or shine! The event is cashless, with food and drinks priced between $8 and $12. General admission is just $5, with children 10 and under free. Tickets are available for purchase online or in-person. Funds raised by the organization support the next year's DFW Italian Festival as well as charitable causes, including the Special Olympics, the University of Dallas, and the North Texas Food Bank.

Prepare to be transported to the heart of Italy as you savor the irresistible flavors of juicy tomatoes, fresh basil, and fragrant garlic. Indulge in classic favorites like NY-style pizza, meatball sandwiches, and gelato. Wine lovers can indulge in a selection of Italian wines, while handcrafted cocktails like frozen Bellinis and Aperol Spritzes offer a refreshing taste of the Mediterranean.

The entertainment is as rich as the food! Delight in live opera performances from The Dallas Opera, listen to the angelic harmonies of the University of Dallas Chorale, and sway to the tunes of singer-songwriter Amanda Pascali. For history enthusiasts, a medieval sword-fighting demonstration will add a dash of drama, while cooking showcases will inspire your inner chef. For the little ones, there is an interactive Kid Zone chock full of activities.

You can also partake in a bocce tournament, admire an Italian Supercar show, and even enter to win an iconic Vespa in the festival raffle.

Stay Another Day to Continue your Irving-Italian Experience

Extend your Italian experience with great nearby hotel deals and a one-of-a-kind adventure on an authentic Venetian gondola. Glide through the canals of Irving with Gondola Adventures, the only gondola operator in Texas and one of only a few in the U.S.

Excursions are available daily, with prices ranging from $155 for a Classic Cruise to $450 for an Exquisite Dinner Cruise. Each gondola accommodates two to six passengers, making it perfect for any occasion. Reservations are required. For more information, call 855-466-3652 or visit irving.gondola.com.

Purchase your tickets today and get ready to say "Ciao!" to a fantastic celebration of Italian culture at the 2nd Annual DFW Italian Festival. Visit www.irvingtexas.com for tickets and more information.

DFW Italians

Founded by David Lamberti, Scott Pirnie, and Dr. Anthony Nussmeir, DFW Italians is a non-profit organization dedicated to uniting Italian clubs across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Their mission is to celebrate, promote, and preserve the vibrant heritage and culture of Italy.

CONTACT:

Lori Sirmen

214-766-1550

[email protected]

SOURCE Visit Irving