DFW Realtors See Success with Certified Virtual Expert for Marketing

FORTH WORTH, Texas, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cindy Kocsis, Owner of Virtual Professional Solutions, is a marketing strategist in Dallas-Fort Worth, TX who services real estate professionals. The problem today is real estate professionals are too busy to get to all of the details necessary to run their business and marketing is usually the first to go. Cindy was with a top producing real estate team after time off from her corporate career with Fortune 500 companies. She decided to leave the 9-5, low pay grind and do things differently. Having had plenty of experience working "virtual" with dedicated home office space from prior years at big corporations, Cindy was already well-versed in the discipline it takes to work from home and be successful.

"I realized just how busy real estate professionals are and I had all of the skills and industry knowledge to help other brokers," says Cindy Kocsis. Cindy started her own virtual marketing assistant business with one charter real estate client, Torelli Properties Group, that was willing to take a risk. Turns out, there's a big need in real estate for virtual marketing assistance. "Don't be fooled. Running a real estate business is no small feat! Delegate the details so that you can do what you do best," says Kocsis.

When the Pandemic of 2020 struck, Cindy realized the best way to continue doing business was from the mindset of serving and continues growing.

Cindy Kocsis

Cindy Kocsis is a seasoned content marketing specialist for real estate and real estate-related professionals that want to thrive in the digital space. As a marketing consultant in the corporate world, dating back to her success at Ogilvy & Mather Advertising to American Express and other Fortune 500's, Cindy thrives on helping clients achieve success by reaching their target audiences on the web with relevant content. Cindy loves running her virtual assistant business from the Dallas-Fort Worth market with a team of Expert VAs who do all things marketing. For more information, go to www.virtualprofessionalsolutions.com .

SOURCE Virtual Professional Solutions

