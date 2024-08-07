DFW's First Combination Claw and Flat Play Arcade Opens at Firewheel Town Center

Game On: Play All Day Each machine is set to free mode, and for a flat rate of just $10, guests can enjoy unlimited gaming all day long, making it an affordable outing for families, friends, and solo gamers alike. Side Quest Arcades sets a new standard in arcade entertainment with its extensive selection of modern and classic games. Highlights include the world's largest production pinball machine and modern crowd-pleasers like Mario Kart and Star Wars. The arcade seamlessly blends nostalgia with cutting-edge technology, featuring everything from classics like Pac-Man to modern games with full motion and the latest high-tech features.

"We wanted to create a space where everyone, from seasoned gamers to families looking for an affordable fun day out, can come relax and enjoy themselves without worrying about the cost," said Seth Kirkpatrick, Co-founder of Side Quest Arcades. "With our flat rate play pass, that allows all day unlimited gaming for only $10 dollars, we believe we've achieved that goal."

Claw Machine Excitement: A Unique Offering In addition to the flat play arcade, Side Quest Arcades features an array of claw machines filled with exciting prizes. "We felt that the ability to win prizes was something missing from the flat play model," said Micah Kirkpatrick, Co-founder of Side Quest Arcades. "They add an element of thrill and excitement that complements the arcade experience perfectly." With tokens Guests can try their luck at winning a variety of prizes. While playing the claw machines is entirely optional, it adds a fun, competitive edge for those who still want the chance to win something special.

Snack Attack: A Culinary Adventure Adding to the entertainment is Side Quest Arcades' snack bar, a culinary destination in its own right. The snack bar offers a wide array of alcoholic beverages and an eclectic mix of treats from around the world, ensuring that visitors stay energized throughout their gaming marathon. The star attraction is the "Bucket of Glizzies," a shareable take on hot dogs that has quickly become a fan favorite. Guests can also indulge in a variety of international snacks, including Japanese and Mexican candy, European chocolate, chips, and more. This unique culinary offering enhances the arcade experience, providing a taste adventure that complements the gaming thrills.

"Our snack bar is designed to be as exciting as our games," said Micah Kirkpatrick, Co-Founder of Side Quest Arcades. "We wanted to offer something different and fun, and the feedback so far has been fantastic. The Bucket of Glizzies has been a huge hit!"

Location and Hours Conveniently located at 430 Winecup Way, Garland, TX, Side Quest Arcades is easily accessible and poised to become a top entertainment destination in the region. The arcade operates Monday through Thursday from 10 AM to 10 PM, Friday and Saturday from 10 AM to midnight, and Sunday from 11 AM to 9 PM, offering ample opportunities for visitors to enjoy its extensive offerings.

Plan Your Visit For more information about Side Quest Arcades, including details on special events and promotions, visit sidequestarcade.com or follow them on social media. Get ready to embark on an exciting gaming adventure where the fun never ends, and the snacks are just as thrilling as the games.

Contact: Side Quest Arcades

430 Winecup Way, Garland, TX 75040

Phone: (972) 496-5567

Email: [email protected]

Website: sidequestarcade.com

