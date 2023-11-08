DG Fuels Selects Emerson Engineering and Automation Portfolio to Support Sustainable Transportation Biofuels Production

Emerson

08 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Emerging renewable fuels leader will implement advanced technologies to help meet global demand for sustainable aviation and diesel fuels

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a leader in industrial software and technology, has been chosen by DG Fuels to provide comprehensive automation and project engineering to help transportation sector decarbonization efforts through production of advanced biofuels.

To help address the more than 25% of global emissions caused by transportation, DG Fuels' mission is to provide "drop in" cellulosic sustainable aviation fuels at scale, then expand into renewable or green diesel fuels. Its advanced conversion process creates fuels that can be used in existing aviation and vehicle engines, achieving three times greater yield from biomass feedstock when compared to traditional biofuels production processes.

"Technology and innovation are the foundation of bringing our innovative fuels conversion process to scale," said Michael Darcy, DG Fuels CEO. "Partnering with Emerson for its project expertise and automation portfolio gives us confidence in achieving our bold vision of being a global leader in synthetic jet and diesel fuel production."

Chosen for its deep automation project engineering and execution, backed by the industry's most comprehensive automation portfolio, Emerson will provide DG Fuels with a suite of advanced sensing, control, systems, equipment monitoring and production optimization technologies and software that enable safe, reliable and sustainable production.

"Sustainable aviation fuel is a critical step in the energy transition of the transportation sector," said Mike Train, Emerson's chief sustainability officer. "Meaningful progress will require innovative solutions across multiple sources of energy. We look forward to supporting DG Fuels' mission of creating high-yield, high-quality biomass-derived fuels at scale."

DG Fuels' previously announced agreements with aviation leaders for sustainable aviation fuels development and supply include Air France KLM, Delta, Airbus and GE Aviation.

About Emerson 
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

SOURCE Emerson

