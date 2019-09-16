OTHELLO, Wash., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- D.G. Sebesta, MD, FACS is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as a Surgeon at Othello Community Hospital and North Valley Hospital.

A frontrunner in healthcare, Dr. Sebesta has over fifty-six years of surgical experience. Between the ages of thirteen and fourteen, he worked for a veterinarian performing animal surgery. When he told his employer that he wanted to become a veterinarian surgeon, his employer said that he was too smart for the field, encouraging him to become a human surgeon. People say that Dr. Sebesta has charm and warmth; he receives hugs at any Walmart in Washington State.



Throughout his education and training, Dr. Sebesta earned a Doctorate of Medicine from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.



Outside of work, Dr. Sebesta enjoys writing memoirs and hunting all over the world. As a testament to his passion for hunting, Dr. Sebesta founded the Lasting Legacy Wildlife Museum, a hunting museum located at 1729 E Weber Rd, Ritzville, WA.



Dr. Sebesta dedicates this recognition in memory of Chester V. McVey MD, creator of the McVey Herniaplasty.

