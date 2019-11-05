DGI Communications Acquires ACT Associates; Strengthens Its National Leadership in Audio Visual Design and Consulting

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DGI Communications, a Massachusetts-based audio-visual, technology and print leader has acquired Connecticut-based audio-visual consulting firm ACT Associates. DGI CEO Mike Walsh remarked, "Our focus on audio visual design, technical innovation, dedicated support and quality execution has led to tremendous national growth over the last five years. Adding the ACT Associates team will not only bring proven consulting expertise to our team, but also a shared passion for innovation, client-focus and on-budget technical solutions. Together we will further our respective positions as sought-after partners for AV and technology solutions, from the boardroom to the classroom to the retail sales floor, across the country."



As part of the transaction, ACT Associates will retain the ACT Associates name and their objective, client-first philosophy. ACT principal Denette Anthony shared, "Joining DGI will enable ACT to take what we've always done, delivering independent designs of unquestionable quality, to a national audience with a supportive partner." Peter Thompson, another ACT Associates Principal stated, "DGI's impressive growth, depth of resources and culture really appealed to us. More than anything, they care about details and relationships as passionately as we do."



In their 2019 state of the industry survey, Commercial Integrator magazine noted a significant uptick in merger and acquisition activity across the AV industry. Clients increasingly require diverse capabilities, resources and a national reach, with consulting and integration.



DGI principal David Meneely shared, "Independent, experienced consulting was sought after consistently by DGI clients, and with ACT we now have the in-house knowledge, resources and client-focus our audience and partners need. Our increased scale and depth will make a meaningful difference across DGI and our industry partners and client base."



DGI Communications LLC was founded in 1994 and is a leading nationwide systems integrator specializing in commercial audiovisual systems, LED video wall solutions and healthcare communication platforms. DGI Communications has two primary divisions, DGI Invisuals, New England's Largest Digital Print company, and DGI Technologies, the audio-visual and technology division. DGI creates brand experiences that resonate with customers, inspire employees and transform workspaces. DGI's 140 employees work primarily from their state of the art 60,000 facility in Billerica, MA.



ACT Associates LLC is an award-winning independent audio-visual design consultancy with offices in Connecticut and Massachusetts. The team at ACT all share a common goal of providing value-based solutions with a focus on optimizing quality, schedule and cost benefit for our clients. With over sixty years of combined audio-visual experience, the Principals of ACT Associates have designed, engineered and managed hundreds of systems and facilities including corporate boardrooms and presentation environments, museum exhibits, training rooms, auditoriums, labs and classrooms.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE DGI Communications

Related Links

https://www.dgicommunications.com

