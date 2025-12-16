DGLD®, the only gold token backed by 60 years of Swiss precious-metals heritage, launches on Base network via Aerodrome

The launch expands access to institutional-grade Swiss vaulted gold on-chain to transform how investors hold and redeem physical bullion.

GENEVA, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Token S.A . (GTSA), the tokenization arm of MKS PAMP Group , a global leader in precious metals, has launched its flagship physically-backed gold token, DGLD®, on Base and leading decentralized exchange, Aerodrome.

DGLD®, which recently relaunched under a new stewardship , gives retail and institutional holders direct, legally enforceable ownership of physical highest grade PAMP® gold via a digital token. Fully auditable and securely vaulted in Switzerland, DGLD® owners can also request to redeem their holdings into physical gold for amounts as low as 1 gram.

"Launching DGLD® on Aerodrome allows us to bring Swiss-vaulted physical gold directly into the centre of the Base ecosystem," said Kurt Hemecker, CEO of Gold Token S.A. "Base and Aerodrome have become a gravitational hub for RWAs and DeFi innovations, and deploying DGLD® there gives individuals and institutions immediate access to deep, efficient gold markets. It marks a meaningful step toward modernizing how physical bullion is held, traded, and used as on-chain collateral."

The arrival of DGLD® on Base and Aerodrome comes at a moment of rapid expansion for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). As investors seek transparent, regulated, and debasement-resilient alternatives, the tokenized gold market reached over $2.57 billion in capitalization by Q3 2025. With physical gold hitting new all-time highs, its tokenized counterparts are increasingly valued for their liquidity, stability, and settlement efficiency.

Liquidity for DGLD® on Aerodrome is managed by Arrakis Finance , the leading on-chain market-making solution. By actively managing liquidity around real-world gold prices, Arrakis helps ensure DGLD® trades smoothly and predictably on-chain, even during periods of market volatility. This approach reduces price slippage, improves execution, and allows participants to access Swiss-vaulted gold with the level of reliability expected from a physical precious-metals market.

By deploying DGLD® on Base via the native Ethereum bridge, GTSA unlocks access to more than eight million monthly active users through Base's preferred decentralized exchange platform, Aerodrome, and makes institutional-grade gold seamlessly tradable across the ecosystem.

"Providing efficient liquidity for real-world assets like DGLD significantly aligns with our goal of bringing the world on-chain," said Alexander Cutler, Core Contributor at Aerodrome.

"MKS PAMP has built its reputation in precious metals on decades of trust and institutional standards. We are pleased to partner with GTSA to bring that same standard on-chain through DGLD®. Arrakis supports this launch by maintaining deep and resilient liquidity for the token on Aerodrome within the Base ecosystem, enabling efficient and reliable on-chain trading." added Raphael Mankopf, Managing Director of Arrakis Finance.

By uniting the robustness of Swiss-vaulted PAMP® gold with the efficiency of Base and the liquidity of Aerodrome, GTSA is laying the groundwork for a new standard in digital precious metals. This launch reflects GTSA's ongoing commitment to bridge physical gold and blockchain innovation, giving investors a secure, practical, and future-ready way to hold and use the precious metal on-chain.

Gold Token S.A., the tokenization arm of MKS PAMP, transforms gold and precious metals into secure, blockchain-based digital assets. Its flagship token, DGLD, represents allocated physical gold on the blockchain and bridges traditional finance with tokenized real-world assets. Based in Switzerland and regulated through VQF, a FINMA-supervised SRO (www.vqf.ch), Gold Token SA brings institutional-grade trust and transparency to digital gold ownership. Learn more at www.gtsa.io.

The information provided in this document is for general informational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or legal advice, nor is it intended as a solicitation or offer of services or products. Gold Token SA operates in a limited number of jurisdictions and relies on reverse solicitation exemptions where applicable outside Switzerland. Although every effort has been made to ensure its accuracy, the authors and publishers assume no responsibility or liability for any errors, omissions, or any consequences arising from its use. Gold Token SA is a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) and a member of the self-regulatory organisation VQF ( vqf.ch ). It is subject to Anti Money Laundering Regulations. All matters arising in connection with this communication are subject exclusively to Swiss law.

