DGLegacy report reveals a strong correlation between COVID and digital inheritance cases

Since COVID cases and the death toll started to peak in the USA and again in many countries worldwide this autumn, after their first peaks at the start of the year, the DGLegacy report reveals a strong peak in the number of unforeseen events detected, compared to the numbers before the COVID spike.

This correlation is surprising because COVID is only one of many factors that can lead to an unforeseen event detection and as a result trigger a digital inheritance case. Therefore, the assumption was that the impact on the overall number of fatal cases detected would be negligible – an assumption that turned out to be wrong.

Peter Minev, CEO of DGLegacy, noted: "We all knew that COVID was very serious, but this truly opened our eyes to the massive impact it has."

