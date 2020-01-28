DGP Capital Advises Contract Manufacturer Trilogy Circuits On Its Sale to Zentech Manufacturing

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DGP Capital LLC is pleased to announce the acquisition of Trilogy Circuits, LLC ("Trilogy"), by Zentech Manufacturing, Inc ("Zentech"). DGP Capital served as the exclusive financial advisor to Trilogy on the transaction, which closed on January 21, 2020.

Trilogy (www.trilogycircuits.com), based in Richardson, Texas, is AS9100D certified and has a near twenty-year legacy of providing exemplary high-technology electronics manufacturing services (EMS), products and support to the many military primes and other high-reliability industries, both in Texas and nationwide.

Following the transaction, Trilogy will become Zentech Dallas (TX), and joins the Zentech family of companies that also includes Zentech Baltimore (MD) and Zentech Fredericksburg (VA). Zentech (www.zentech.com) is a portfolio company of New York City-based BlackBern Partners and is led by CEO Steve Pudles.

Charles Capers, Founder of Trilogy, will continue to manage Zentech Dallas. He stated, "I am very honored to be working with Steve and the team at Zentech. The culture and the talent of the two companies is very similar and the synergies are many. As a Zentech company we will have access to greater resources, guidance and the working capital needed to grow the Zentech Dallas presence in the Southwest mil/aero sector."

Jack Chang, Managing Director of DGP Capital, commented, "The team at DGP Capital is honored to have represented Trilogy on its transaction with Zentech. We feel that this is a very synergistic transaction, and are excited for what the future holds for the management team at Trilogy, as well as Zentech."

For more information, contact Jack Chang at jackchang@dgpcapital.com, or 713-955-1695, Extension 801.

About DGP Capital:

DGP Capital is a Houston-based investment bank that advises clients on merger and acquisitions, equity and debt financing transactions, and provides general corporate finance services. It has additional presence in Florida, Louisiana and California. DGP utilizes industry-focused expertise to serve lower middle market companies in the industrial and energy sectors, and adjacent markets. DGP Capital's principal partners have participated in over $7 Billion in investment banking transactions throughout their careers, and draw from those experiences to provide lower middle market clients with unrivaled access to strategic investors, acquirers and renowned institutional investors. For more information, visit www.dgpcapital.com.

Certain members of DGP Capital LLC are registered representatives of, and securities transactions are conducted through, StillPoint Capital LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. DGP Capital is not affiliated with StillPoint Capital.

SOURCE DGP Capital, LLC

Related Links

http://www.dgpcapital.com

