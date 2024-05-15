DGR Systems Achieves Top Fortinet Service Program Designation - EPSP

TAMPA, Fla., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DGR Systems (DGR), a next generation technology solutions integrator, announced today they have been named a Fortinet Engage Preferred Services Partner (EPSP). This exclusive program recognizes elite Fortinet partners that have invested significantly in a service delivery model that ensures customer outcomes are delivered in a highly competent and professional manner.

Fortinet continues to differentiate themselves through highly competent, value-aligned, integrated, and simple-to-use products in an ever-increasingly saturated security solution market. As a premier value-added reseller and professional services firm, DGR's knowledge and commitment to implement and integrate these solutions in a multi-vendor environment helps customers achieve real and meaningful results to combat the modern security threat in a comprehensive and efficient manner.

As one of a select few partners recognized in the EPSP program, DGR Systems continues to differentiate their capabilities from traditional resellers. "Our focus every day is on providing unparalleled customer experiences, driving deep value in our engagements, and ensuring the delivery of excellence through our services" stated DGR Systems Chief Technology Officer, Jason Dugger. "Our commitment is outlined in a simple principle that 'Excellence is our Baseline'. Our team works to achieve this consistently through maintaining an elite level of technical capability and applying that through proven methodologies that prioritize customer engagement with highly competent and value-aligned delivery."

The achievement of the EPSP designation further expands DGR's service delivery, technical expertise, and sales capabilities within the Fortinet product lines. Being an Engage Preferred Services Partner, DGR Systems will expand its direct engagement with Fortinet internal engineering and delivery teams through access to exclusive engagement, training, and support offered from the program. This increased level of alignment will ensure continued advanced capabilities in delivering complex security solutions for customers.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet's elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com.

About DGR Systems

Since 2009, DGR Systems (DGR), a Florida-based, certified Women Business Enterprise (WBE), has helped countless organizations securely deploy technology solutions to meet the demands of their organization. As an established systems integrator with expertise in consulting, deployment, and procurement services, DGR is focused on providing solutions to meet Modern Security and Identity, Endpoint, Cloud, Network, Infrastructure, Automation, and AI needs. DGR helps public sector, enterprise, and commercial mid-market customers achieve their most challenging digital transformations. At DGR Systems, our culture is built around one simple principle: Excellence is our Baseline – and we deliver that standard to every client, every day. Learn more at www.dgrsystems.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE DGR Systems