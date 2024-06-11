DGR Systems Awarded Sourcewell Contract

Certified Women-Owned Business sees rapid expansion with national cooperative contract award

TAMPA, Fla., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DGR Systems, a leading systems integrator, and certified Women-Owned Business, has been awarded a cooperative purchasing contract in the Security, Cloud, and Data Services category at Sourcewell.

Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization offering a cooperative purchasing program with more than 400 competitively solicited contracts to government, education, and nonprofit entities throughout North America. By utilizing Sourcewell contracts, participating agencies save time and money by capturing the buying power of more than 50,000 organizations.

DGR Systems was awarded a Sourcewell contract following a rigorous request for proposal process resulting in contracts that meet, or exceed, local procurement requirements.

"We are extremely honored to have been one of eight suppliers awarded nationally. This contract is a testament to DGR's investment in bringing competent and competitive Security and Cloud solutions to our customers and we expect it will open doors to simplify the procurement process for new and existing customers for years to come.", stated CEO, Amanda Dugger.

Since inception in 2009, DGR Systems' focus has been to provide unparalleled customer service, deep value to clients, and excellence in engineering and consulting efforts. Headquartered in Southwest Florida with resources in over fifteen states, DGR works with clients across many industries including healthcare, financial services, state and local governments, and education.

DGR Systems began as a services-first, action-oriented solution provider and now provides services, hardware, and software solutions to its growing list of customers. "At the heart of our business is service delivery and this is encompassed completely in our role as a next generation systems integrator," explains Dugger. "Working with customers to adopt new technologies into an already evolved business and technology landscape requires attention to detail and an expert level of knowledge that not many can provide."

Contract Information:

Contract Number: 121923-DGR

Maturity Date: 2/27/2028

Contract Renewal: This contract allows up to three one-year extensions.

About DGR Systems

Since 2009, DGR Systems (DGR), a Florida-based, certified Women Business Enterprise (WBE), has helped countless organizations securely deploy technology solutions to meet the demands of their organization. As an established systems integrator with expertise in consulting, deployment, and procurement services, DGR is focused on providing solutions to meet Modern Security and Identity, Endpoint, Cloud, Network, Infrastructure, Automation, and AI needs. DGR helps public sector, enterprise, and commercial mid-market customers achieve their most challenging digital transformations. At DGR Systems, our culture is built around one simple principle: Excellence is our Baseline – and we deliver that standard to every client, every day. Learn more at www.dgrsystems.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

