DGRJ Ventures Makes Strategic Capital Commitment to Haywood Lane Capital Management, LP

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haywood Lane Capital Management, LP ("Haywood Lane"), a Dallas-based private investment firm focused on long-term investments in middle market private equity, announced today a significant capital commitment from DGRJ Ventures, an investment subsidiary of the Rees-Jones family office. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The investment was made through Haywood Lane Evergreen Holdings, LLC ("Evergreen Holdings"), the permanent capital investment vehicle managed by Haywood Lane. Evergreen Holdings serves as the firm's principal platform for acquiring and operating private businesses over an indefinite time horizon.

Founded on the principles of long-term and partnership-oriented investing, Haywood Lane will pursue control private equity investments and significant-minority investments in North American middle market companies, where patient ownership, operational excellence, and thoughtful strategic planning can unlock compounding value. The partnership with DGRJ Ventures marks an important milestone in Haywood Lane's mission to build a differentiated, permanent capital platform for founders, families, and management teams seeking a long-term home for their companies.

"We are deeply grateful for the trust and partnership of DGRJ Ventures," said Lance Gurley, Managing Partner of Haywood Lane. "Their reputation for integrity, disciplined investing, and a generational perspective aligns perfectly with Haywood Lane's values and long-term vision. We're excited to embark on this partnership, supporting management teams with the resources and patience required to build enduring enterprises."

"We are proud and excited to partner with the Haywood Lane team," said David Rees-Jones, Founder and President of DGRJ Ventures. "Their permanent capital model and focus on building lasting businesses align closely with our long-term perspective and investment values. We look forward to supporting Haywood Lane's growth as an anchor partner for years to come."

DGRJ Ventures' capital commitment provides meaningful, permanent equity capital to support Haywood Lane's growth initiatives and portfolio expansion. Together, the firms intend to pursue investments in established, cash-flow generative, middle market companies across select sectors where continuous improvement, long-term thinking, and thoughtful capital allocation can drive compounding returns.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Haywood Lane, while Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP advised DGRJ Ventures.

About Haywood Lane Capital Management, LP

Haywood Lane is a Dallas-based permanent capital holding company that acquires and builds privately held businesses for the long term. The firm partners with founders, families, and management teams to create enduring value through disciplined investment, operational excellence, and a commitment to stewardship.

About DGRJ Ventures

DGRJ Ventures is an investment subsidiary of the family office of the Rees-Jones family, based in Dallas, Texas. The firm manages a diverse portfolio of public and private investments, guided by a long-term orientation and a commitment to integrity, impact, and enduring value.

