DGS Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Enabling Technology Leadership for 4G/5G Network Optimization Excellence

Recognized for delivering advanced 4G/5G network optimization solutions that maximize spectrum efficiency and drive customer value.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that DGS has received the 2025 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition in the 4G/5G network optimization industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, strategy execution, and customer impact. This recognition highlights DGS's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: technology leverage and customer impact. DGS excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "The company has infused its RF monitoring expertise with creativity and innovation in the form of an AI/ML-enhanced DGS CLEARSITE™ to provide CSPs and enterprises with the information necessary to optimize their RANs and their use of spectrum, recommendations on how best use this information, and potentially the ability to resolve certain problems automatically," said Troy M Morley, Industry Principal, ICT, Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on digital innovation and strategic customer partnerships, DGS has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in AI/ML-enhanced network optimization have enabled it to scale effectively across global markets.

Innovation remains central to DGS's approach. Its suite of CLEARSITE™ solutions addresses the full spectrum of network optimization needs, offering real-time monitoring, AI/ML-driven insights, and actionable recommendations to maximize spectrum efficiency and network performance. "Our mission has always been rooted in turning complexity into clarity. By combining advanced analytics, automation, and a customer-first mindset, DGS is redefining what's possible in network optimization and enabling meaningful impact across global markets," said Fernando Murias, Chairman & CEO of DGS.

DGS's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its position in the market. By providing detailed, timely information, supporting proactive network management, and enabling partially automated problem resolution, DGS ensures that CSPs and enterprises can optimize their RAN and spectrum investments. Its focus on delivering tailored solutions across diverse market segments has been key to enabling measurable improvements in performance, cost-efficiency, and service reliability.

Frost & Sullivan commends DGS for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of 4G/5G network optimization and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Enabling Technology Leadership recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition honors forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Ashley Shreve

E: [email protected]

About Digital Global Systems (DGS)

Digital Global Systems (DGS) delivers AI-driven RF awareness and spectrum optimization solutions that power resilient communications for governments, industries, and communities worldwide. With more than 600 issued and pending patents, DGS helps nations and enterprises rebuild stronger, smarter, and more connected.

Contact:

Carly Bourne

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan