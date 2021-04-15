DH Janitorial Invests in Electrostatic Technology to Help Safeguard from Illness-causing Germs

EATONTOWN, N.J., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DH Janitorial is proud to announce our recent investment in the Clorox® Total 360® System, an electrostatic sprayer, to provide more comprehensive surface disinfection coverage to help control the spread of germs on hard non-porous surfaces that can cause illness.

At DH Janitorial, we are committed to doing everything we can to help enhance the safety and well-being of our customers' building occupants all year round. With the Clorox® Total 360® System, we have enhanced our infection control offerings and protocols to help control the spread of germs on hard, non-porous surfaces that can cause illness including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

"Our goal at DH Janitorial is to help our customers' maintain a safer and healthier environment, said Vijay Pandya, President of DH Janitorial. "The Clorox® Total 360® System allows us to offer one of the best disinfection technology available to our customers in a timely and efficient manner."

The Clorox® Total 360® System works by charging and atomizing the Clorox® disinfecting or sanitizing solution, delivering a powerful flow of charged droplets that are attracted to surfaces with a force stronger than gravity. This allows the disinfecting or sanitizing product to reach and uniformly coat surfaces, including areas where conventional trigger sprays may easily miss.

DH Janitorial currently uses the Clorox® Total 360® System to treat a wide variety of facilities from office buildings to financial institutions. The system can be used on hard, non-porous surfaces* from restroom sinks and stalls, desks and tabletops, computer keyboards and mice, to door handles and light switches.

"The Clorox® Total 360® System enables us to do our job better and provide our customers with greater peace of mind," added Pandya. "We trust the Clorox name and are proud to help provide our customers with an extra layer of enhanced protection against the spread of germs that can cause illness."

The CloroxPro™ Clorox Total 360® Disinfectant Cleaner 1 used with the Clorox® Total 360® System has been approved by the EPA to kill SARS-CoV-2 on hard, non-porous surfaces.

To learn more about the Clorox® Total 360® System, please visit www.CloroxTotal360.com.

*Consult the EPA approved master label for full list of approved use sites and surfaces.

Since 2008, thousands of clients have chosen DH Janitorial Inc. to help them with their building's janitorial and maintenance needs. DH Janitorial Inc. is a premier, family owned commercial janitorial firm that provides efficient, affordable, reliable janitorial services to government, education, city, county, medical, financial sectors, and private sector. We utilize eco-friendly, EPA approved multi-use chemical, qualified personnel, and advanced technology to provide a quality service at a reasonable rate. We are the brand that caters to your expectation of a healthy environment. We offer complete, detail cleaning, disinfection service, and floor care services that prolong the life of your assets and gives you the joy of a clean space.

