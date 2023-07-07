DH Lifelabs Highlights Urgency of Allergy Prevention on World Allergy Day 2023

Advanced Air Purification Technologies Harnessing Science and Nature Address Rising Allergy Trends and Global Climate Impact

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 100 million people in the U.S. experiencing various types of allergies each year, and allergies ranking as the sixth leading cause of chronic illness, the urgency of effective allergy management has never been more apparent. As we approach World Allergy Day on July 8, DH Lifelabs's work in pioneering air purification technologies that improve healthy breathing for all, highlights this escalating health issue and the crucial role of innovation in its mitigation.

DH Lifelabs Sciaire + HEPA DH Lifelabs Aaira + Humidifier

"Allergies are not just a minor inconvenience; they significantly impact our daily lives and are a growing public health concern," says Chris Coleman, Global VP of Marketing at DH Lifelabs. "As we observe World Allergy Day, it's important to remember that it's not just about managing symptoms, but also understanding and addressing their root causes, including environmental triggers in our immediate surroundings."

In response to this mounting challenge, DH Lifelabs has developed two groundbreaking technologies – Aaira and Sciaire – which integrate into a range of air purification products designed to provide healthier indoor breathable environments. These solutions aim to aid individuals in preventing allergies before they start, improving quality of life and protection from allergens.

The Aaira technology uses electrolysis to produce Hypochlorous Acid (HOCl), a potent yet safe compound that protects against allergens and eliminates bacteria, viruses and mold when introduced into the air. When HOCl comes into contact with allergens, it can break down the proteins and other molecules that make up the allergenic particles. This denaturation process can render the allergens less potent or inactive, reducing their ability to trigger allergic responses.

DH Lifelabs' second innovative technology, Sciaire, uses air ionization to actively neutralize bacteria, viruses and air pollutants. The technology deodorizes unpleasant odors, breaks down volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and clusters particles to weigh them down, making them easier to catch; which further helps to purify the breathing zone. Combined with an H13 True HEPA filter, Sciaire products go way beyond conventional air purifiers.

"Our technologies represent a significant step forward in allergy prevention. They not only purify the air but also proactively eliminate allergens and air pollutants before they can do damage," Coleman further adds. "Proactive elimination is crucial for us - it's what sets us apart, and the key to everything we do. Once we determined that HEPA filters alone aren't enough anymore to combat serious airborne pollutants, we knew we needed more. And that solution was proactivity."

The threat of allergies is expected to intensify with the ongoing climate crisis, as increasing global temperatures contribute to longer and more severe allergy seasons. "The climate crisis is a health crisis," Coleman crucially remarks. "Our technologies are not just addressing today's allergy challenges; they're a proactive response to the future allergy-heightening scenarios anticipated with global warming."

As we commemorate World Allergy Day, DH Lifelabs urges individuals to understand their allergies and seek effective solutions like Aaira and Sciaire to manage them. By doing so, we can all contribute to a healthier, allergen-free world everyone can enjoy.

For more information about DH Lifelabs and how to purchase their products, please visit www.dhlifelabs.com , www.dhlifelabs.co.uk , or www.dhlifelabs.jp

About DH Lifelabs:

DH Lifelabs is a leading provider of innovative air quality purification solutions, merging nature and technology to create healthier and happier lifestyles for people everywhere. The company's all-natural air purification technology uses science and natural ingredients to combat indoor air pollution and allergens, providing a safe and healthy living environment for individuals and families. DH Lifelabs' products include air purifiers, surface cleaners, and other household items that are gentle yet powerful, providing an effective and practical solution for households and workplaces alike. The company is committed to making the world a better place by providing eco-friendly, all-natural products that promote health and wellness while minimizing environmental impact. For more information, visit www.dhlifelabs.com .

Media Contact:



Amanda Huddy

Hudson Davis Communications

[email protected]

805-657-8674

SOURCE DH Lifelabs