DH2i Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Shared Disks and New Azure Disk Storage Enhancements

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i®, the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart Availability™ software, today announced DxEnterprise™ support for the recently announced Microsoft Azure shared disks and new Azure Disk Storage enhancements. By coupling DxEnterprise software with Azure shared disks, customers can now eliminate complexity and achieve high availability (HA) and disaster recoverability (DR) for their SQL Server deployments in Azure - all while significantly reducing costs and planned downtime. Organizations looking to make the switch to Azure can now have highly available SQL Server with shared storage up and running in just minutes.

Many organizations are changing the way they run their business and the need to move to the cloud has become increasingly prevalent. In fact, the benefits of cloud computing are so prominent that research predicts that by 2022, around 60% of enterprises will utilize an external service provider's cloud-managed service offering, which is double the percentage from 2018. As more deployments are moved to the cloud, the need to ensure uninterrupted access to applications beyond on-premises has become extremely important for business operations. Fortunately, with the release of Azure shared disks, this requirement has been met for SQL Server users. Customers that are deploying SQL Server in Azure are now able to create HA instances using shared disks for full instance failover.

However, organizations currently using Pacemaker or WSFC for SQL Server cluster management face various challenges with their deployments. With these legacy solutions, configuration and ongoing maintenance are complicated, numerous pre-requisites must be met, and the associated licensing costs can be extreme. DxEnterprise's innovative approach rids these common disruptions while offering all of the benefits of intelligent, self-healing HA and DR. DxEnterprise provides flexibility by allowing users to build clusters with more than 2 nodes on any edition and pool together the different versions of SQL Server for further consolidation.

"With DxEnterprise, organizations get all of the advantages of intelligent, self-healing high availability and disaster resilience with multi-subnet failover," said Don Boxley, CEO and Co-Founder, DH2i. "Paired with Azure shared disks, companies can achieve true HA for their SQL Server deployments in Azure and benefit from easy business workload portability, all while dramatically reducing costs and planned downtime."

To learn more, please join DH2i for a live webinar titled, "How to Build Shared Disk SQL Server Clusters in Azure" featuring Microsoft Principal Program Manager Kevin Farlee on September 2nd, at 2:00 pm Eastern Time (register here: https://bit.ly/2QsuhrN). During the presentation, attendees will see first-hand why it is now easier than ever to run existing on-premises SQL Server instances directly in Azure. The presentation will conclude with a DH2i DxEnterprise demo showing how the innovative software uniquely enables:

Highly available clustered SQL instances on any platform without WSFC or Pacemaker

Safe instance stacking on Windows for peak consolidation and cost-savings

Quick provisioning and configuration with simple, intuitive management

In addition, the DH2i white paper titled, "DxEnterprise & Azure Shared Disks for Highly Available SQL Server Instances" can be found here: https://dh2i.com/whitepapers/dxenterprise-azure-shared-disks-for-highly-available-sql-server-instances.

Technical Quickstart Guides are now also available:

Windows: https://dh2i.com/dxenterprise-v19-5-quickstart-for-mssql-ha-for-windows-on-azure/

Linux: https://dh2i.com/dxenterprise-v19-5-quickstart-for-mssql-ha-for-linux-on-azure/

