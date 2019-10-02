DH2i Featured in 2019 CRN Cloud Partner Program Guide

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i®, the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter and Smart Availability™ software, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has again recognized DH2i and its DxAdvantage™ Partner Program in its 2019 Cloud Partner Program Guide, the definitive handbook for solution providers looking to partner with today's top cloud technology vendors.

DH2i's DxAdvantage Partner Program enables channel partners to provide end customers with the most innovative, proven and cost effective solutions for ensuring high availability (HA), disaster recovery (DR) and perimeter security via its innovative DxOdyssey®, DxEnterprise® and DxAG™ software solutions. DH2i solutions can be integrated into MSP cloud offerings. VARs and SIs can also resell DH2i solutions for use in their customers' private, hybrid and public clouds. Channel partners that join the DxAdvantage Partner Program benefit from competitive capabilities and cost advantages, the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) when compared with deploying alternative cloud deployment models, and margin rich recurring revenues.

"Finding the right technology vendor to partner with is a major challenge, particularly for solution providers with limited time and resources at their disposal," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "The Cloud Partner Program Guide simplifies the process of researching and identifying the top cloud partner programs. It features comprehensive resources, support, training and financial incentives, along with an unprecedented list of innovative technology vendors that consistently meet or exceed partners' expectations."

"DH2i's DxAdvantage Partner Program was founded on the premise that customers should never have to choose between quality, performance, support or price. It need not be a trade-off," said Connor Cox, Director of Business Development, DH2i. "With DxAdvantage, end customers have access to the industry's premier HA, DR and security software solutions for their enterprise environments, at unbeatable pricing, from the most well-known and trusted advisors in the industry – ensuring unparalleled ROI."

To learn more about DH2i's DxAdvantage Partner Program, please visit: https://dh2i.com/partners/.

DH2i's 2019 Cloud Partner Program Guide listing can be found here: https://www.crn.com/partner-program-guide/cloud-ppg2019-details.htm?c=29.

